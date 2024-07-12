LA 2028 announces more Olympic venues

Organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics announced venues for 19 more Olympic sports, including golf, tennis and wrestling.

Golf will be held at The Riviera Country Club, keeping the venue from the bid plan from 2017. Riviera hosts the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational every February and will host the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open.

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, the multi-sport complex that’s home to MLS’ Los Angeles Galaxy, will host tennis, rugby sevens, track cycling and field hockey.

The Los Angeles Convention Center will have wrestling, fencing, table tennis, judo and taekwondo. Wrestling and judo have been moved from UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

Weightlifting will be at the Peacock Theater across the street from the convention center.

USC’s Galen Center, home to the university’s basketball and volleyball teams, will have badminton.

Long Beach will host triathlon and open-water swimming along Alamitos Beach. Sailing will take place along the Belmont Shore, and water polo will be in a temporary facility at the Long Beach Convention Center lot. Rowing and canoe sprint will be at Marine Stadium, and handball will be at the Long Beach Arena.

Last month, LA 2028 organizers announced proposed venue and schedule changes, including holding swimming in an NFL stadium for the first time in Olympic history.

The City of Los Angeles must approve changes that move events outside of the city’s boundaries from the previous venue plan, including the swimming proposal for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The venues announced Friday do not move events outside city boundaries and do not require written consent from the City of Los Angeles. All have been approved by the International Olympic Committee Executive Board in consultation with each sport’s international federation.

More venue announcements are expected in the coming months, including for new sports added for the 2028 Games.