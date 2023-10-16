 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title

Top Clips

nbc_snf_nygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231015.jpg
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALCS-Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
Montgomery shuts out Astros, Taveras homers as Rangers get 2-0 win in Game 1 of ALCS
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title

Top Clips

nbc_snf_nygfinalplay_231016.jpg
Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231015.jpg
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Flag football, baseball, softball, cricket, lacrosse, squash added to 2028 Olympics

  
Published October 16, 2023 06:45 AM
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

LA28

Flag football, baseball, softball, cricket, lacrosse and squash were added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic program by IOC members vote Monday.

Just two IOC members — out of dozens in attendance at a meeting in Mumbai — voted against the proposal by a show of hands.

The proposed sports were announced by LA 2028 organizers last Monday and backed by the IOC Executive Board on Friday.

Flag football and squash make their Olympic debuts as medal sports. Returning to the program are baseball (previously a medal sport from 1992-2008 and in Tokyo), softball (1996-2008 and in Tokyo), cricket (1900) and lacrosse (1904, 1908).

Recent IOC reforms allow Olympic hosts to propose adding sports solely for their edition of the Games.

So the added sports are not on the Olympic program beyond 2028, but could be added for 2032 and beyond in future votes.

Cricket will be held in its shorter T20 format. Lacrosse will be a sixes competition.

Beyond that, details for each sport have not been announced.

It has not been announced whether NFL or MLB players will be eligible for the Olympics.

The NFL helped lead the push for flag football’s Olympic inclusion. NFL players did not take part in the July 2022 World Games held in Birmingham, Alabama.

Active MLB players have never participated in the Olympics, which always take place during the MLB season.