U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

The U.S. Olympic team roster for the 2024 Paris Games will ultimately include more than 500 athletes.

It will be one of, if not the biggest, delegation at the Games, which open July 26.

Athletes will make the team via Olympic Trials, international results and rankings and through discretionary selections over the next 11 months.

These are the athletes who made the team so far, a list that will be updated as each new athlete qualifies:

Cycling

Chloé Dygert

Sport Climbing

Emma Hunt

Surfing

Carissa Moore

Griffin Colapinto

John John Florence

Swimming

Katie Grimes