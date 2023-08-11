U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Published August 11, 2023 06:56 PM
Grimes clinches 2024 U.S. Olympic team spot
Katie Grimes finishes third in the open-water 10km at the World Aquatics Championships to become the first athlete to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team.
The U.S. Olympic team roster for the 2024 Paris Games will ultimately include more than 500 athletes.
It will be one of, if not the biggest, delegation at the Games, which open July 26.
Athletes will make the team via Olympic Trials, international results and rankings and through discretionary selections over the next 11 months.
These are the athletes who made the team so far, a list that will be updated as each new athlete qualifies:
Cycling
Chloé Dygert
Sport Climbing
Emma Hunt
Surfing
Carissa Moore
Griffin Colapinto
John John Florence
Swimming
Katie Grimes