U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

  
Published August 11, 2023 06:56 PM
Grimes clinches 2024 U.S. Olympic team spot
July 15, 2023 10:48 AM
Katie Grimes finishes third in the open-water 10km at the World Aquatics Championships to become the first athlete to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team.

The U.S. Olympic team roster for the 2024 Paris Games will ultimately include more than 500 athletes.

It will be one of, if not the biggest, delegation at the Games, which open July 26.

Athletes will make the team via Olympic Trials, international results and rankings and through discretionary selections over the next 11 months.

These are the athletes who made the team so far, a list that will be updated as each new athlete qualifies:

Cycling
Chloé Dygert

Sport Climbing
Emma Hunt

Surfing
Carissa Moore
Griffin Colapinto
John John Florence

Swimming
Katie Grimes