MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wells Fargo Championship
Xander Schauffele leads Rory McIlroy, Jason Day by four at Wells Fargo
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Shaking off IndyCar Penske suspensions, Josef Newgarden says, “We’re not changing from who we are.”
Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Two
Chris Gotterup grabs lead after 64 at Myrtle Beach Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_moto_lawrencefeature_240510.jpg
Jett’s growth as rookie has him on cusp of title
nbc_golf_gc_wagneronzandershot_240510.jpg
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2

May 10, 2024 06:41 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the second day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
7:43
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
8:51
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wagneronzandershot_240510.jpg
3:40
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
nbc_golf_pgamyrtlebeachclassicrd2hl_240510.jpg
7:12
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_rorypolicyboard_240509.jpg
11:12
McIlroy joins PGA Tour transaction subcommittee
nbc_golf_rorylitesWFC_240509.jpg
3:09
Highlights: McIlroy starts strong at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
8:39
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240509.jpg
2:06
Morikawa building trust in his game at Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_xanderintv_240509.jpg
3:07
How Schauffele capitalized on lucky break
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachrd1hl_240509.jpg
4:30
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosintv_240508.jpg
8:32
Bryan brothers excited for Myrtle Beach Classic
nbc_golf_gt_lewisreport_240508.jpg
13:27
What Rory’s board departure means for the PGA Tour
