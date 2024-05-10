U.S. men’s volleyball roster announced for Paris Olympics

The U.S. Olympic men’s volleyball roster for the Paris Games was announced Friday, led by Matt Anderson and David Smith, who are headed to their fourth Olympics.

Anderson and Smith will tie the record for U.S. Olympic men’s volleyball appearances held by Lloy Ball and Reid Priddy. Smith, who turns 39 next Wednesday, will break Priddy’s record as the oldest American man to play volleyball at an Olympics, according to the OlyMADMen.

The team also includes veterans Micah Christenson, Max Holt, Thomas Jaeschke and Erik Shoji, who are going to their third Games.

John Speraw, the head coach since 2013, returns for his third Games, tying the record for a U.S. men’s volleyball head coach held by Doug Beal (1984, 2000, 2004).

The Americans won bronze in Rio in 2016. In Tokyo, they went 2-3 and were eliminated in group play for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games.

The U.S. men are currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind Poland. Poland defeated the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the last world championship in 2022.

The U.S. men last won Olympic gold in 2008.

The defending Olympic champion U.S. women’s roster for Paris has not been announced yet.

2024 U.S. Olympic Men’s Volleyball Roster

No. 1 — Matt Anderson (Opposite)

No. 2 — Aaron Russell (Outside Hitter)

No. 4 — Jeff Jendryk (Middle Blocker)

No. 8 — T.J. DeFalco (Outside Hitter)

No. 11 — Micah Christenson (Setter)

No. 12 — Max Holt (Middle Blocker)

No. 14 — Micah Ma’a (Setter)

No. 17 — Thomas Jaeschke (Outside Hitter)

No. 18 — Garrett Muagututia (Outside Hitter)

No. 19 — Taylor Averill (Middle Blocker)

No. 20 — David Smith (Middle Blocker)

No. 22 — Erik Shoji (Libero)