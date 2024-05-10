 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faizon Bradon.png
Five-Star Faizon Brandon Commits to 2026 All-American Bowl
Jontae Gilbert.png
Defensive Back Jontae Gilbert Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Amare Adams.png
Four-Star Amare Adams Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_indy_tinycarspower_240510.jpg
IndyCar: Tiny Cars with Power
nbc_indy_tinycarsnewgarden_240510.jpg
IndyCar: Tiny Cars with Newgarden
nbc_golf_pgaregionstradionrd2hl_240510.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faizon Bradon.png
Five-Star Faizon Brandon Commits to 2026 All-American Bowl
Jontae Gilbert.png
Defensive Back Jontae Gilbert Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Amare Adams.png
Four-Star Amare Adams Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_indy_tinycarspower_240510.jpg
IndyCar: Tiny Cars with Power
nbc_indy_tinycarsnewgarden_240510.jpg
IndyCar: Tiny Cars with Newgarden
nbc_golf_pgaregionstradionrd2hl_240510.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. men’s volleyball roster announced for Paris Olympics

  
Published May 10, 2024 05:35 PM

The U.S. Olympic men’s volleyball roster for the Paris Games was announced Friday, led by Matt Anderson and David Smith, who are headed to their fourth Olympics.

Anderson and Smith will tie the record for U.S. Olympic men’s volleyball appearances held by Lloy Ball and Reid Priddy. Smith, who turns 39 next Wednesday, will break Priddy’s record as the oldest American man to play volleyball at an Olympics, according to the OlyMADMen.

The team also includes veterans Micah Christenson, Max Holt, Thomas Jaeschke and Erik Shoji, who are going to their third Games.

John Speraw, the head coach since 2013, returns for his third Games, tying the record for a U.S. men’s volleyball head coach held by Doug Beal (1984, 2000, 2004).

The Americans won bronze in Rio in 2016. In Tokyo, they went 2-3 and were eliminated in group play for the first time since the 2000 Sydney Games.

The U.S. men are currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind Poland. Poland defeated the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the last world championship in 2022.

The U.S. men last won Olympic gold in 2008.

The defending Olympic champion U.S. women’s roster for Paris has not been announced yet.

2024 U.S. Olympic Men’s Volleyball Roster

No. 1 — Matt Anderson (Opposite)
No. 2 — Aaron Russell (Outside Hitter)
No. 4 — Jeff Jendryk (Middle Blocker)
No. 8 — T.J. DeFalco (Outside Hitter)
No. 11 — Micah Christenson (Setter)
No. 12 — Max Holt (Middle Blocker)
No. 14 — Micah Ma’a (Setter)
No. 17 — Thomas Jaeschke (Outside Hitter)
No. 18 — Garrett Muagututia (Outside Hitter)
No. 19 — Taylor Averill (Middle Blocker)
No. 20 — David Smith (Middle Blocker)
No. 22 — Erik Shoji (Libero)