When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

The 2024 Paris Olympics open July 26, and the Paralympics open Aug. 28. Before that, more than 700 athletes will qualify for the U.S. teams through Olympic and Paralympic Trials, international competitions and discretionary selections.

A look at key dates in early 2024 that will shape the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams and determine medal favorites ...

Jan. 5-7: U.S. Olympic Shooting Trials (Air Gun), Anniston, Alabama

Later, trials will finish for Paralympic shooting (Feb. 2-10), Olympic shotgun (March 11-17) and Olympic smallbore rifle and pistol (March 17-19).

Jan. 6-13: U.S. Olympic Sailing Trials (49er, 470, IQ Foil, Formula Kite), Miami

Feb. 3: U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, Orlando

The top three women and top three men are likely to make the team for Paris. The women’s field is expected to include three of the four fastest Americans in history. The men’s field is headlined by Galen Rupp, looking to become the second U.S. male track and field athlete to compete in five Olympics and the first man or woman to win three Olympic marathon trials since it became a one-event race in 1968.

Feb. 3-10: World Aquatics Championships, Doha

The final opportunity for the U.S. to qualify for the Olympic artistic swimming team event for the first time since 2008. Also the last chance for open-water swimmers to qualify.

MORE: U.S. athletes already qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Feb. 22-March 2: World Surfing Games, Puerto Rico

U.S. will qualify a third and final men’s spot — due to go to Barron Mamiya — if it wins the team event or is second to Japan. The U.S. already qualified the maximum three women’s spots.

March 8: Final U.S. Paralympic triathlon selection event, Miami

March 19-31: U.S. Olympic Table Tennis Trials, West Monroe, Louisiana

April 2-7: U.S. Olympic Rowing Trials, Sarasota, Florida

April 2-11: Weightlifting World Cup, Phuket, Thailand

Last event of Olympic qualification period.

April 9-10: Pan American Olympic taekwondo qualification tournament, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Last event for U.S. taekwondo athletes to qualify for the Olympics.

April 19-20: U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, State College, Pennsylvania

The trials winner in most weight classes is expected to make the team. The U.S. still has to earn a quota spot in some classes via international competitions in March or May. Any wrestler who won a medal at the 2023 World Championships at an Olympic weight — and thus earned the U.S. quota spot — receives a bye into trials finals. That group includes Tokyo Olympic gold medalist David Taylor and Rio Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis.

April 26-28: U.S. Olympic Canoe Slalom, Kayak Cross Trials, Oklahoma City

April 30: Olympic badminton qualifiers published via world rankings

May 11: Final U.S. Olympic triathlon selection event, Yokohama, Japan

May 13-14: U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Archery Trials, final stages, Newberry, Florida

May 26-June 9: French Open, last event of Olympic tennis qualifying, Paris

June 7-20: Final team nomination period for all U.S. Olympic cycling disciplines

June 9: End of Olympic beach volleyball qualifying period

June 13-16: U.S. Open, last event of men’s golf qualifying, Pinehurst, North Carolina

June 15-23: U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, Indianapolis

At the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium, the top two in most events, and likely the top six for relay purposes in the 100m and 200m freestyles, are in line to make the team. Katie Ledecky won four events at the Tokyo trials — 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m frees. She is two medals shy of second place in U.S. Olympic history and two golds shy of second place in Olympic history across all nations.

June 16-23: U.S. Olympic Diving Trials, Knoxville, Tennessee

The top two in the four individual events and the winning team in the four synchro events make the team, should the U.S. earn the full allotment of quota spots. Tokyo Olympic medalists expected to compete include Krysta Palmer (springboard bronze) and the synchro team of Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell (platform silver), plus Andrew Capobianco, who took synchro springboard silver with Michael Hixon, who has since retired.

June 17: Final Olympic modern pentathlon qualifiers published via world rankings

June 20-23: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, last event of women’s golf qualifying, Sammamish, Washington

June 20-23: Olympic Qualifier Series, final stage, Budapest

Last qualification chance for breaking and sport climbing.

June 21-30: U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Eugene, Oregon

The top three in most events make the team. The U.S. goes into the Olympic year with a reigning Olympic gold medalist, reigning world champion or world’s fastest in 2023 in the 100m (women and men), 200m (men), 400m (women), 800m (women), 100m/110m hurdles (women and men) and 400m hurdles (women and men). Some of those stars — Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Athing Mu — could make the team in multiple individual events. There is just one field discipline (combining men and women) where the U.S. does not have an active Olympic or world medalist (javelin).

June 23: Olympic judo qualifying period ends

June 24: Final Olympic skateboarding qualifiers published via world rankings

June 27-29: U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials, Minneapolis

Fifteen of the 37 U.S. golds at the Tokyo Games came in swimming. The most decorated active U.S. Olympian or Paralympian should compete here — Jessica Long, who won the first of her 29 medals at age 12 in 2004. Leanne Smith won seven golds at the 2022 Worlds.

June 27-30: U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, Minneapolis

A trials has never included two past Olympic all-around champions. This one could have three bidding to make the five-woman team: Tokyo gold medalist Suni Lee, Rio gold medalist Simone Biles and London gold medalist Gabby Douglas. The men’s field is expected to include three past U.S. all-around champions and two more men who won individual medals at the 2023 Worlds. It’s expected that selection committees will finalize the teams shortly after trials, which includes two alternating days of competition for men and for women. Earlier that week, the final Olympic selection event for trampoline will be held in Minneapolis.

July 18-21: U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials, Chula Vista, California

Headliners should include 19-time Summer Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden, who is one medal shy of the U.S. track and field record. She owns Paralympic medals from the 100m through the marathon. Plus Nick Mayhugh, a Tokyo 100m and 200m gold medalist, and Jaydin Blackwell, a reigning world champion at 100m and 400m. Blackwell and Mayhugh are in the same classification.