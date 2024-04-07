 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Royals closer drama, Jose Caballero’s speed, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muliv_diazgoal_240407.jpg
Diaz fires Liverpool 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_seamus_v2_240407.jpg
WWE Superstar Sheamus crashes the PL Fan Fest set
nbc_pl_mcintyre_240407.jpg
McIntyre previews WWE Wrestlemania 40

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Royals closer drama, Jose Caballero’s speed, and more

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muliv_diazgoal_240407.jpg
Diaz fires Liverpool 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_seamus_v2_240407.jpg
WWE Superstar Sheamus crashes the PL Fan Fest set
nbc_pl_mcintyre_240407.jpg
McIntyre previews WWE Wrestlemania 40

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal

  
Published April 7, 2024 09:57 AM

Kara Kohler qualified for her third Olympics by winning the single sculls at the U.S. Olympic Trials, leading a total of five rowers to make Team USA in Sarasota, Florida, on Sunday.

Kohler, who earned quadruple sculls bronze at the 2012 London Games, easily won Sunday’s single sculls final to make her second consecutive Olympics in that event.

Kohler, 33, placed ninth in the single sculls at the Tokyo Games and was fourth at the 2023 World Championships.

Later Sunday, Jessica Thoennes and Azja Czajkowski won the women’s pair and Oliver Bub and William Bender won the men’s pair to make the Olympic team.

Thoennes, 28, finished fourth in the eight at the Tokyo Olympics. She also earned 2023 World silver in the eight.

In other events at trials, winning rowers advanced to a final Olympic and Paralympic qualifier in May in Switzerland, where they can clinch berths in Paris racing against international competition.

Last month, the first 21 members of the Olympic team were named making up the women’s eight, four, double sculls and lightweight double sculls and the men’s four.

The men’s eight was also named last month, but that boat must still earn an Olympic spot at the final international qualifier in May.

World Rowing Cup II 2023
U.S. Olympic rowing team includes Meghan Musnicki, last link to eight dynasty
Meghan Musnicki is set to become the oldest U.S. woman to row at an Olympics.