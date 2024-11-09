 Skip navigation
Gauff upsets Sabalenka and sets up showdown with Zheng for WTA Finals title

  
Published November 8, 2024 07:52 PM
WTA Finals 2024 - Day 7

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - NOVEMBER 08: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates while playing Aryna Sabalenka during the semifinals on Day 7 of the WTA Finals Riyadh as part of the Hologic WTA Tour 2024 on November 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images for WTA)

Getty Images for WTA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Coco Gauff defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (4), 6-3 and set up a showdown with Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final of the WTA Finals on Friday.

Gauff generated six break points to Sabalenka’s four and built on early momentum in the opening set’s tiebreak that she carried through to the second set.

She’s the youngest player at 20 to make the final at the WTA Finals since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

Zheng earlier defeated Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 to book her place in Saturday’s final.

Zheng continued her remarkable season by reaching the decider in her first appearance. The Chinese player has won 31 of her 36 matches since Wimbledon, more than anyone else on the tour.

Zheng struck nine aces as she defeated a tired-looking Krejcikova in 1 hour, 40 minutes.