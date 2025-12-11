French tennis player Quentin Folliot suspended for 20 years, fined $70,000 for match-fixing

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Indianapolis Colts-Trainig Camp
Colts vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
2025 Miami Invitational
Carlos Alcaraz joins other tennis stars in first ever tennis event at Marlins’ loanDepot Park

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jaylenbrownhl_251211.jpg
HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East
nbc_nba_amenhl_251211.jpg
HLs: Thompson thriving as starter for Rockets
nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Indianapolis Colts-Trainig Camp
Colts vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
2025 Miami Invitational
Carlos Alcaraz joins other tennis stars in first ever tennis event at Marlins’ loanDepot Park

Top Clips

nbc_nba_jaylenbrownhl_251211.jpg
HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East
nbc_nba_amenhl_251211.jpg
HLs: Thompson thriving as starter for Rockets
nbc_golf_gc_brookehenderson_251211.jpg
Henderson: Parity has LPGA ‘in a really good spot’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

French tennis player Quentin Folliot suspended for 20 years, fined $70,000 for match-fixing

  
Published December 11, 2025 06:49 PM
Tennis: French Open

May 26, 2025; Paris, FR; A ball person places the ball on the racket of Emma Navarro of the United States during her match against Jessica Boozes Maneiro of Spain on day two at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

LONDON — The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday French tennis player Quentin Folliot has been suspended for 20 years and fined $70,000 for match-fixing.

The ITIA said Folliot has also been ordered to repay “corrupt payments” totaling more than $44,000 for “committing 27 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP).”

Folliot’s suspension will end in May 2044, “subject to repayment of outstanding fines.” Time served under a provisional suspension in May 2024 will be credited against the player’s period of ineligibility.

During the period of ineligibility, the ITIA said Folliot is prohibited from “playing in, coaching at, or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by the members of the ITIA … or any national association.”

The ITIA said its investigation found that the 26-year-old Folliot was “a central figure in a network of players operating on behalf of a match-fixing syndicate.”

It said Folliot is the sixth player to be sanctioned as a result of the investigation, following the cases of Jaimee Floyd-Angele, Paul Valsecchi, Luc Fomba, Lucas Bouquet and Enzo Rimoli.

Mentions
Associated Press