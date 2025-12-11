 Skip navigation
Carlos Alcaraz joins other tennis stars in first ever tennis event at Marlins’ loanDepot Park

  
Published December 11, 2025 06:41 PM
2025 Miami Invitational

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during the Miami Invitational at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on December 8, 2025. (Photo by Mauricio Paiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

MIAMI — Carlos Alcaraz wanted to play in front of an energetic crowd at the inaugural Miami Invitational.

The No. 1 men’s tennis player got his wish, drawing a roar of applause when he stepped onto the court and electric cheers throughout an exhibition event Monday night at loanDepot Park, the home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins.

It was a one-time event — the first time tennis has ever been played at loanDepot Park — and also featured rising Brazilian standout João Fonseca and women’s stars Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula.

Alcaraz defeated the 24th-ranked Fonseca 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 in a thrilling singles match, their first time facing each other. Anisimova topped Pegula 6-2, 7-5 earlier in the night. Alcaraz and Pegula also beat Anisimova and Fonseca in a mixed doubles 10-point tie breaker.

“I just expect that the people are going to get entertained by watching us play,” Alcaraz said before the match. “I think it’s unusual watching us play in these kinds of stadiums and court. I’m really excited about playing here with João. I’m just excited to see how people are going to respond.”

The 22-year-old Alcaraz recently wrapped up the 2025 season, ending the campaign with the ATP’s year-end No. 1 ranking, tour-highs of 71 match wins and eight trophies and a pair of Grand Slam titles that lifted his career total to six.

He’s still been busy during the exhibition season, which also included an exhibition event in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday in which Alcaraz played a singles match against two-time U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Alcaraz said. “Getting the energy from the people, playing in some places that we are not used to. It’s exciting. It’s been great so far, and I’m enjoying it a lot.”

The crowd Monday included Inter Miami stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who became MLS champions just a couple days ago in the final match of their decorated careers.

Anisimova, a U.S. Open and Wimbledon finalist this year, and Pegula, who reached the U.S. Open semis, both noted that Monday’s exhibition was a great way to prepare for the upcoming season in a new environment.

“I think we love playing tennis and we love competing,” Pegula said. “Being able to change what that looks like a little bit where it’s not something we do 95% of the year is always really nice and refreshing for us. I think it’s great for the sport. It gives it a diff look for the fans, for everyone that’s involved. For players, it kind of keeps us refreshed and kind of brings you back to why you’re playing.”

Associated Press