 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

23XI:FRM at hearing.jpg
Judge rules against preliminary injunction for 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Record
Fantasy Football Week 10 Start Sit Decisions: Trust Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241108.jpg
This Herbert prop bet is an enticing play
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241108.jpg
Should you buy, sell or hold on Hill?
nbc_ffhh_dennycarter_241108.jpg
Hill, Jones are Week 10 fantasy sleeper plays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

23XI:FRM at hearing.jpg
Judge rules against preliminary injunction for 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports vs. NASCAR
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings at Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury updates, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Record
Fantasy Football Week 10 Start Sit Decisions: Trust Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241108.jpg
This Herbert prop bet is an enticing play
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241108.jpg
Should you buy, sell or hold on Hill?
nbc_ffhh_dennycarter_241108.jpg
Hill, Jones are Week 10 fantasy sleeper plays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

World MVP Laila Edwards the latest U.S. hockey star to switch from forward to defense

  
Published November 8, 2024 01:26 PM

One year ago, Laila Edwards had yet to play a game with the U.S. senior national team.

Yet she finished the 2023-24 hockey campaign as the world championship MVP, tying for the tournament lead in goals.

Now, she’s making the switch from forward to defense, a not-uncommon move through the years of USA Hockey.

Edwards made her blue line debut for the national team on Wednesday night, pairing with two-time Olympian Megan Keller in the Americans’ biggest rout of Canada in 12 years.

Edwards, who at 6 feet, 1 inch, was the tallest player on the world championship roster, wanted to make the switch and discussed it with USA Hockey officials over the offseason.

“There’s a lot of numbers and competition on the forward end,” she recently told media at the University of Wisconsin, where she is a junior. “Little bit smaller on the back end, so they want to see how I can help the squad on the back end.”

Edwards’ older sister Chayla played defense at Wisconsin, finishing her college career last season. One of Edwards’ current Wisconsin teammates is 2022 Olympian Caroline Harvey, who made the last three world championship all-star teams on defense.

“I’m built to be a defenseman,” said Laila Edwards, the first Black woman to play for the senior national team. “I’ve been on forward, but I think I have some styles of play and things in my game that are good for a defenseman. I get excited to try new things and see how I do back there.”

She still primarily plays forward for Wisconsin and leads NCAA Division I with 13 goals in 12 games. She also took reps on the blue line in recent Badgers practices and games in preparation for the national team.

Edwards, shouted out last year on the podcast of fellow Cleveland Heights natives Jason and Travis Kelce, joins a litany to play both positions for the U.S.

Karyn Bye led the first U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team in 1998 with five goals, then switched to defense before going back to forward for the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. A.J. Mleczko went from forward in 1998 to defense in 2002.

They were followed by four-time Olympian Julie Chu and three-time Olympians Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Gigi Marvin, who all played both positions for the national team.

Canada v United States
U.S. women’s hockey team crushes Canada by largest margin in 12 years
The U.S. opened its rivalry series with a blowout of Olympic and world champion Canada.