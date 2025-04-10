 Skip navigation
The Masters - Round One
WATCH: Fred Couples holes hybrid shot from 191 yards at par-4 14th on his way to 1-under 71
Olympics LA 2028
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat's 2025 NFL head coach rankings: Analysis for all 32 teams

The Masters - Round One
WATCH: Fred Couples holes hybrid shot from 191 yards at par-4 14th on his way to 1-under 71
Olympics LA 2028
LA 2028 Olympics add new events in swimming, gymnastics, track; more female spots for first time
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
RotoPat’s 2025 NFL head coach rankings: Analysis for all 32 teams

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to make 2025 her final track season

  
Published April 10, 2025 02:08 PM

Two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce plans to make the 2025 track season the last of her legendary career.

A rep for Fraser-Pryce confirmed those plans on Thursday, shortly after a minute-long career highlight video was posted on Fraser-Pryce’s Instagram. It ended with the words “unfinished business.”

Previously, Fraser-Pryce, 38, said “one more year left” in a January interview with a Fox affiliate.

Fraser-Pryce, whose seven combined Olympic and world 100m titles are the most in history, first announced in 2023 that she planned to make the Paris Games her final Olympics and that she wanted 2024 to be her “last hurrah.”

In Paris, Fraser-Pryce advanced out of her first round in the 100m, then withdrew before the semifinals. She did not publicly announce why she withdrew and has not raced since.

Fraser-Pryce made her global championship debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where she won the first of back-to-back 100m gold medals. She became the first Jamaican woman to win an Olympic 100m title.

She also won five world championships in the 100m, including two after becoming a mom in 2017.

Dalilah Muhammad
Dalilah Muhammad believes 2025 will be her final season on the track
Dalilah Muhammad, an Olympic 400m hurdles champion, plans to retire at age 35.