Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to make 2025 her final track season

Two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce plans to make the 2025 track season the last of her legendary career.

A rep for Fraser-Pryce confirmed those plans on Thursday, shortly after a minute-long career highlight video was posted on Fraser-Pryce’s Instagram. It ended with the words “unfinished business.”

Previously, Fraser-Pryce, 38, said “one more year left” in a January interview with a Fox affiliate.

Fraser-Pryce, whose seven combined Olympic and world 100m titles are the most in history, first announced in 2023 that she planned to make the Paris Games her final Olympics and that she wanted 2024 to be her “last hurrah.”

In Paris, Fraser-Pryce advanced out of her first round in the 100m, then withdrew before the semifinals. She did not publicly announce why she withdrew and has not raced since.

Fraser-Pryce made her global championship debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where she won the first of back-to-back 100m gold medals. She became the first Jamaican woman to win an Olympic 100m title.

She also won five world championships in the 100m, including two after becoming a mom in 2017.