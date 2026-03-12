Caitlin Clark grades her USA Basketball senior national team debut

Caitlin Clark gave herself a B+ grade for her U.S. senior national team debut — 17 points and 12 assists in 19 minutes of a 110-46 rout of Senegal on Wednesday night.

It marked Clark’s first game since July 15, after which she didn’t play the rest of the WNBA season due to a groin injury and then a bone bruise.

The U.S. is playing in a qualifying tournament for September’s FIBA World Cup.

Even though the Americans already qualified for the World Cup, the team is taking the opportunity to get competitive games in at the tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“My body’s been feeling really good,” Clark told NBC Sports in Puerto Rico. “So just kind of having confidence in that. I think, don’t worry about the body. I think that’s kind of the mental battle is trying to get over that aspect. Like, don’t think about it, don’t worry about it. You put all the time in that you can to be in the best position you are.”

Clark came off the bench in her first senior national team game and made four of five field goals (all three-point attempts), plus all five free throws.

Perhaps fittingly, she’s wearing jersey No. 12, which fellow guard (and now retired) Diana Taurasi wore at the last six Olympics.

“With Caitlin, she brings this dynamic play to the offensive end, I mean that goes without saying,” U.S. head coach Kara Lawson said. “As much as she is dynamic as a scorer, she’s one of the most dynamic playmakers in the world as well.”

This U.S. team features 2024 Olympic gold medalists Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum, plus potential 2028 Olympic rookies Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and Clark.

“This is such a different scenario for me, rather than the WNBA season when a lot is kind of on my shoulders to create and do a lot of things,” with the Indiana Fever, Clark said. “Obviously, here you’re surrounded with 11 other players that are so, so talented, people that have won gold medals. So my focus, more than anything, was just play really fast, play up tempo. I know that’s what I’m good at and what I can bring to this team.”

The U.S. finishes the tournament playing Puerto Rico on Thursday, Italy on Saturday, New Zealand on Sunday and Spain on Tuesday.

It’s very likely that not all of the players on this roster will make the World Cup team this summer with veterans like Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson expected back with the national team.