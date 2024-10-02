 Skip navigation
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule

  
Published October 2, 2024 12:32 PM

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air every major event of the 2024-25 figure skating season, from the Grand Prix Series that starts in October through the world championships in Boston in March.

The season begins in earnest with Skate America from Oct. 18-20 in Allen, Texas, the first competition of the Grand Prix Series that runs through the Grand Prix Final in early December.

The top six skaters per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix Series qualify for the Grand Prix Final.

The Prevagen U.S. Championships are Jan. 20-26 in Wichita, Kansas, after which the U.S. team will be named for the world championships: three men, three women, three ice dance couples and two pairs.

The U.S. returns 2024 World champions Ilia Malinin and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, plus world silver medalist Isabeau Levito and national champions Amber Glenn and the pairs’ team of Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea.

2024-25 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses. Dates, times, platforms subject to change.

DateCompetitionTime (ET)Platform
Oct. 18Skate America Pairs’ Short6:55 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Day 17 p.m.E! | Peacock
Skate America Women’s Short8:20 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 19Skate America Rhythm Dance2 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Pairs’ Free3:40 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Men’s Short6:10 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Day 27 p.m.E! | Peacock
Skate America Women’s Free8 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 20Skate America Men’s Free12 p.m.Peacock
Skate America Day 312 p.m.NBC | Peacock
Skate America Day 32 p.m.E! | Peacock
Skate American Free Dance2:20 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 25Skate Canada Pairs’ Short4:55 p.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Women’s Short6:20 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 26Skate Canada Rhythm Dance12:10 p.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Men’s Short1:50 p.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Pairs’ Free4:30 p.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Women’s Free6:05 p.m.Peacock
Oct. 27Skate Canada Men’s Free10:30 a.m.Peacock
Skate Canada Day 312 p.m.NBC | Peacock
Skate Canada Free Dance12:35 p.m.Peacock