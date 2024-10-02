2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air every major event of the 2024-25 figure skating season, from the Grand Prix Series that starts in October through the world championships in Boston in March.

The season begins in earnest with Skate America from Oct. 18-20 in Allen, Texas, the first competition of the Grand Prix Series that runs through the Grand Prix Final in early December.

The top six skaters per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix Series qualify for the Grand Prix Final.

The Prevagen U.S. Championships are Jan. 20-26 in Wichita, Kansas, after which the U.S. team will be named for the world championships: three men, three women, three ice dance couples and two pairs.

The U.S. returns 2024 World champions Ilia Malinin and ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, plus world silver medalist Isabeau Levito and national champions Amber Glenn and the pairs’ team of Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea.

2024-25 Figure Skating Season Broadcast Schedule

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses. Dates, times, platforms subject to change.

