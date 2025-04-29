U.S. Women’s Open 2025 qualifying results: Who will be at Erin Hills
U.S. Women’s Open qualifying is underway.
Unlike on the men’s side, there is no local qualifying, just an overall, 36-hole qualifying for the women. There are 23 sites across the U.S., plus one each in Canada, Japan and Italy between April 14 and May 13. A player needs a 2.4 Handicap Index in order to compete.
The U.S. Women’s Open will be contested May 29 - June 1 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. Here’s a look at the qualifying results, per the USGA (Alt=alternate; (a)=amateur; sites without results listed below).
4/28/25
St. Clair Country Club, Belleville, Ill.
78 players, 2 spots
|Brooke Biermann (a)
|Wildwood, Mo.
|143
|Lauren Nguyen (a)
|Houston, Texas
|144
|Ava Merrill (a) - Alt
|Johns Creek, Ga.
|144
|Patience Rhodes (a) - Alt
|England
|144
4/28/25
Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
78 players, 2 spots
|Daniela Darquea
|Ecuador
|136
|Farah O’Keefe (a)
|Austin, Texas
|136
|Samantha Wagner - Alt
|Windermere, Fla.
|137
|Muni He - Alt
|People’s Republic of China
|138
4/22/25
Boso Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
132 players, 5 spots
|Pei-Ying Tsai
|Chinese Taipei
|138
|Nanoko Hayashi
|Japan
|140
|Hinata Ikeba
|Japan
|140
|Kotona Izumida
|Japan
|141
|Aira Nagasawa (a)
|Japan
|142
|Hazuki Kimura (a) - Alt
|Japan
|142
|Mai Yabushita - Alt
|Japan
|142
4/21/25
Soboba Springs Golf Course, San Jacinto, Calif.
78 players, 2 spots
|Amari Avery
|Riverside, Calif.
|139
|Jude Lee (a)
|Walnut, Calif.
|141
|Dana Fall - Alt
|Mesa, Ariz.
|142
|Ellie Slama - Alt
|Salem, Ore.
|142
4/21/25
Del Paso Country Club, Sacramento, Calif.
84 players, 3 spots
|Leah John
|Canada
|135
|Gabriella Kano (a)
|Fullerton, Calif.
|135
|Sophia Lee (a)
|Fairfield, Calif.
|137
|Julia Misemer (a) - Alt
|Overland Park, Kan.
|139
|Kaitlyn Zermeo Smith (a) - Alt
|Covina, Calif.
|139
4/17/25
Cayon Creek Country Club, Richardson, Texas
78 players, 2 spots
|Isi Gabsa
|Germany
|143
|Hailee Cooper
|Montgomery, Texas
|144
|Emma Broze - Alt
|France
|144
|Clara Ding (a) - Alt
|Canada
|145
4/14/25
Druid Hills Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.
78 players, 3 spots
|Sophie Hausmann
|Germany
|135
|Napat Lertsadwattana
|Thailand
|137
|Abbey Daniel
|Covington, La.
|138
|Gemma Dryburgh - Alt
|Scotland
|139
|Dorsey Addicks - Alt
|Gallatin Gateway, Mont.
|139
UPCOMING RESULTS
April 28
- The Olympic Club (Lake Course), San Francisco, Calif.
- Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.
April 29
- Golf Club Ambrosiano, Milan, Italy
April 30
- Springfield (Va.) G. & C.C.
May 1
- New Albany (Ohio) C.C.
May 5
- Arizona C.C., Phoenix, Ariz.
- Salem C.C., Peabody, Mass.
May 6
- Hackensack G.C., Oradell, N.J.
- Shannopin C.C., Pittsburgh, Pa.
May 7
- Soule Park Golf Course, Ojai, Calif.
- Bentwater Yacht & C.C. (Weiskopf Course), Montgomery, Texas
May 9
- Lost Tree Club, North Palm Beach, Fla.
- Honolulu (Hawaii) C.C.
May 12
- The Vancouver G.C., Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
- Elgin (Ill.) C.C.
May 13
- Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.
- Grey Oaks C.C. (The Pine Course), Naples, Fla.
- The Meadows at Mystic Lake, Prior Lake, Minn.
- Arrowhead G.C., Molalla, Ore.