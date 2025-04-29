U.S. Women’s Open 2025 qualifying results: Who will be at Erin Hills

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cardinals at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29
Tampa Bay Rays v San Diego Padres
Giants at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29

Top Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
Twins at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cardinals at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29
Tampa Bay Rays v San Diego Padres
Giants at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29

Top Clips

nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Women’s Open 2025 qualifying results: Who will be at Erin Hills

  
Published April 29, 2025 10:11 AM

U.S. Women’s Open qualifying is underway.

Unlike on the men’s side, there is no local qualifying, just an overall, 36-hole qualifying for the women. There are 23 sites across the U.S., plus one each in Canada, Japan and Italy between April 14 and May 13. A player needs a 2.4 Handicap Index in order to compete.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be contested May 29 - June 1 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. Here’s a look at the qualifying results, per the USGA (Alt=alternate; (a)=amateur; sites without results listed below).

4/28/25
St. Clair Country Club, Belleville, Ill.
78 players, 2 spots

Brooke Biermann (a)Wildwood, Mo.143
Lauren Nguyen (a)Houston, Texas144
Ava Merrill (a) - AltJohns Creek, Ga.144
Patience Rhodes (a) - AltEngland144

4/28/25
Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
78 players, 2 spots

Daniela DarqueaEcuador136
Farah O’Keefe (a)Austin, Texas136
Samantha Wagner - AltWindermere, Fla.137
Muni He - AltPeople’s Republic of China138

4/22/25
Boso Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
132 players, 5 spots

Pei-Ying TsaiChinese Taipei138
Nanoko HayashiJapan140
Hinata IkebaJapan140
Kotona IzumidaJapan141
Aira Nagasawa (a)Japan142
Hazuki Kimura (a) - AltJapan142
Mai Yabushita - AltJapan142

4/21/25
Soboba Springs Golf Course, San Jacinto, Calif.
78 players, 2 spots

Amari AveryRiverside, Calif.139
Jude Lee (a)Walnut, Calif.141
Dana Fall - AltMesa, Ariz.142
Ellie Slama - AltSalem, Ore.142

4/21/25
Del Paso Country Club, Sacramento, Calif.
84 players, 3 spots

Leah JohnCanada135
Gabriella Kano (a)Fullerton, Calif.135
Sophia Lee (a)Fairfield, Calif.137
Julia Misemer (a) - AltOverland Park, Kan.139
Kaitlyn Zermeo Smith (a) - AltCovina, Calif.139

4/17/25
Cayon Creek Country Club, Richardson, Texas
78 players, 2 spots

Isi GabsaGermany143
Hailee CooperMontgomery, Texas144
Emma Broze - AltFrance144
Clara Ding (a) - AltCanada145

4/14/25
Druid Hills Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.
78 players, 3 spots

Sophie HausmannGermany135
Napat LertsadwattanaThailand137
Abbey DanielCovington, La.138
Gemma Dryburgh - AltScotland139
Dorsey Addicks - AltGallatin Gateway, Mont.139

UPCOMING RESULTS

April 28

  • The Olympic Club (Lake Course), San Francisco, Calif.
  • Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

April 29

  • Golf Club Ambrosiano, Milan, Italy

April 30

  • Springfield (Va.) G. & C.C.

May 1

  • New Albany (Ohio) C.C.

May 5

  • Arizona C.C., Phoenix, Ariz.
  • Salem C.C., Peabody, Mass.

May 6

  • Hackensack G.C., Oradell, N.J.
  • Shannopin C.C., Pittsburgh, Pa.

May 7

  • Soule Park Golf Course, Ojai, Calif.
  • Bentwater Yacht & C.C. (Weiskopf Course), Montgomery, Texas

May 9

  • Lost Tree Club, North Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Honolulu (Hawaii) C.C.

May 12

  • The Vancouver G.C., Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
  • Elgin (Ill.) C.C.

May 13

  • Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo.
  • Grey Oaks C.C. (The Pine Course), Naples, Fla.
  • The Meadows at Mystic Lake, Prior Lake, Minn.
  • Arrowhead G.C., Molalla, Ore.