U.S. Women’s Open 2025 qualifying results: Who will be at Erin Hills

U.S. Women’s Open qualifying is underway.

Unlike on the men’s side, there is no local qualifying, just an overall, 36-hole qualifying for the women. There are 23 sites across the U.S., plus one each in Canada, Japan and Italy between April 14 and May 13. A player needs a 2.4 Handicap Index in order to compete.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be contested May 29 - June 1 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. Here’s a look at the qualifying results, per the USGA (Alt=alternate; (a)=amateur; sites without results listed below).

4/28/25

St. Clair Country Club, Belleville, Ill.

78 players, 2 spots

Brooke Biermann (a) Wildwood, Mo. 143 Lauren Nguyen (a) Houston, Texas 144 Ava Merrill (a) - Alt Johns Creek, Ga. 144 Patience Rhodes (a) - Alt England 144

4/28/25

Sugar Mill Country Club, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

78 players, 2 spots

Daniela Darquea Ecuador 136 Farah O’Keefe (a) Austin, Texas 136 Samantha Wagner - Alt Windermere, Fla. 137 Muni He - Alt People’s Republic of China 138

4/22/25

Boso Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

132 players, 5 spots

Pei-Ying Tsai Chinese Taipei 138 Nanoko Hayashi Japan 140 Hinata Ikeba Japan 140 Kotona Izumida Japan 141 Aira Nagasawa (a) Japan 142 Hazuki Kimura (a) - Alt Japan 142 Mai Yabushita - Alt Japan 142

4/21/25

Soboba Springs Golf Course, San Jacinto, Calif.

78 players, 2 spots

Amari Avery Riverside, Calif. 139 Jude Lee (a) Walnut, Calif. 141 Dana Fall - Alt Mesa, Ariz. 142 Ellie Slama - Alt Salem, Ore. 142

4/21/25

Del Paso Country Club, Sacramento, Calif.

84 players, 3 spots

Leah John Canada 135 Gabriella Kano (a) Fullerton, Calif. 135 Sophia Lee (a) Fairfield, Calif. 137 Julia Misemer (a) - Alt Overland Park, Kan. 139 Kaitlyn Zermeo Smith (a) - Alt Covina, Calif. 139

4/17/25

Cayon Creek Country Club, Richardson, Texas

78 players, 2 spots

Isi Gabsa Germany 143 Hailee Cooper Montgomery, Texas 144 Emma Broze - Alt France 144 Clara Ding (a) - Alt Canada 145

4/14/25

Druid Hills Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga.

78 players, 3 spots

Sophie Hausmann Germany 135 Napat Lertsadwattana Thailand 137 Abbey Daniel Covington, La. 138 Gemma Dryburgh - Alt Scotland 139 Dorsey Addicks - Alt Gallatin Gateway, Mont. 139

UPCOMING RESULTS

April 28



The Olympic Club (Lake Course), San Francisco, Calif.

Duke University G.C., Durham, N.C.

April 29



Golf Club Ambrosiano, Milan, Italy

April 30



Springfield (Va.) G. & C.C.

May 1



New Albany (Ohio) C.C.

May 5



Arizona C.C., Phoenix, Ariz.

Salem C.C., Peabody, Mass.

May 6



Hackensack G.C., Oradell, N.J.

Shannopin C.C., Pittsburgh, Pa.

May 7



Soule Park Golf Course, Ojai, Calif.

Bentwater Yacht & C.C. (Weiskopf Course), Montgomery, Texas

May 9



Lost Tree Club, North Palm Beach, Fla.

Honolulu (Hawaii) C.C.

May 12



The Vancouver G.C., Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada

Elgin (Ill.) C.C.

May 13

