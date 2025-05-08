 Skip navigation
LA 2028 Olympic, Paralympic Opening, Closing Ceremonies confirmed at Coliseum, SoFi Stadium

  
Published May 8, 2025 01:01 PM

LA 2028 confirmed that the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium will co-host its Olympic Opening Ceremony in an unprecedented event on July 14, 2028.

The Coliseum will also host the Closing Ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

SoFi will host the Paralympic Opening Ceremony on Aug. 15, 2028.

Opening Ceremonies have traditionally been held at one venue — the stadium that later hosts track and field competition. The Coliseum hosted the Opening Ceremony the two times that LA previously hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984.

The 2024 Paris Games changed it up by having its ceremony along the Seine River with the Parade of Nations taking place on boats.

The Coliseum will host LA 2028 track and field competition, as it did in 1932 and 1984.

SoFi, the home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, will become the first NFL stadium to host Olympic swimming.

Track and field competition will be in the first week of the Games and swimming in the second week, a reversal of recent Olympics.

Other notable LA 2028 venues include the Rose Bowl (soccer), Dodger Stadium (baseball), Crypto.com Arena (gymnastics), Intuit Dome (basketball), Riviera Country Club (golf) and the Universal Studios lot (squash), with some venues still pending city approval.

Rose Bowl Stadium
Rose Bowl set to host 2028 Los Angeles Olympic soccer matches
The Rose Bowl will host competition for a third Olympics.