Vertigo sidelines Alex Bowman for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round-Maryland vs Iowa
Koch, Stirtz key in 21-0 run, send Iowa to 75-64 win over Maryland in Big Ten Tournament’s 2nd round
Syndication: Desert Sun
Defending Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva throws tantrum after loss to unseeded Siniakova
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 10
Aryna Sabalenka credits her new dog with providing ‘mental health support’ at Indian Wells

Top Clips

nbc_roto_joshgiddey_260311.jpg
Giddey, Buzelis catching fire late in the season
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260311.jpg
Maxey injury boosts Edgecombe’s fantasy stock
nbc_mcbb_iowaumdv2_260311.jpg
Highlights: Iowa pulls away from Maryland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round-Maryland vs Iowa
Koch, Stirtz key in 21-0 run, send Iowa to 75-64 win over Maryland in Big Ten Tournament’s 2nd round
Syndication: Desert Sun
Defending Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva throws tantrum after loss to unseeded Siniakova
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 10
Aryna Sabalenka credits her new dog with providing ‘mental health support’ at Indian Wells

Top Clips

nbc_roto_joshgiddey_260311.jpg
Giddey, Buzelis catching fire late in the season
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260311.jpg
Maxey injury boosts Edgecombe’s fantasy stock
nbc_mcbb_iowaumdv2_260311.jpg
Highlights: Iowa pulls away from Maryland

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vertigo sidelines Alex Bowman for NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

  
Published March 11, 2026 04:40 PM

LAS VEGAS — Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will miss a second consecutive NASCAR race because of vertigo and will be replaced by Justin Allgaier at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Alex continues to work closely with doctors toward being medically cleared, but he’s still experiencing some lingering symptoms,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “He’s put a lot into the recovery process, and we will continue to support him every step of the way. Our priority remains making sure Alex is fully ready before returning to the race car.”

Bowman was too ill to continue during the March 1 race at Circuit of the Americas in Texas and was replaced midrace. Anthony Alfredo drove the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman at Phoenix Raceway.

Allgaier won in NASCAR’s second-tier series at Las Vegas a year ago while driving for JR Motorsports, an affiliate of Hendrick Motorsports. He has 84 career starts in the Cup Series and raced in the Daytona 500 to open this season. Allgaier was involved in an early crash and finished 38th.

Bowman has eight career wins in 364 career Cup Series starts. He has been driving for Hendrick full time since the 2018 season and made the playoffs in all but one season.

He missed five races in 2022 with a concussion and missed three races the next season with a broken back. Bowman finished a career-best sixth in the Cup standings in 2020.