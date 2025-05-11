 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 U.S. Women's Open Erin Hills Preview
U.S. Women’s Open 2025 qualifying results: Who will be at Erin Hills
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
PGA Championship 2025: Ranking the entire 156-player field at Quail Hollow
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 – Qualifying
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal1_250511.jpg
Eze breaks the deadlock for Palace against Spurs
nbc_pl_whugoalsoucek_250511.jpg
Soucek taps in West Ham’s opener v. Man United
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_250511.jpg
Gibbs-White equalizes for Forest against Leicester

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Canada secures World Relays mixed 4x100m title

May 11, 2025 08:29 AM
Making its global debut at the World Athletics Relays, the mixed 4x100m event saw Canada hold off Jamaica in the final stretch to capture the inaugural title in Guangzhou, China.

oly_atw200_250504v3.jpg
03:25
Paulino earns Slam title with 200m national record
oly_sww200bk_smithwins_250502.jpg
05:56
Smith bests McIntosh in 200m backstroke
oly_sww50bu_walshwins_250502.jpg
04:29
Walsh breaks OWN American record in 50m butterfly
oly_sww200bu_regansmithv2_250501.jpg
06:24
Smith edges Shackell, wins 200m butterfly
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250501.jpg
08:52
Ledecky has best 400m freestyle time in nine years
oly_sww100f_gretchenwalsh_250501.jpg
05:16
Walsh wins 100m freestyle in Fort Lauderdale
oly_sbmss_gerardPYEgold.jpg
03:06
Gerard wins gold in snowboard slopestyle in 2018
oly_ga_bileslaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:49
Biles wins Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year
oly_at_mondolaureusaward_250421.jpg
04:38
Duplantis wins Laureus Sportsman of the Year award
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
oly_fswom_wtt_sakamoto_250417.jpg
06:29
Sakamoto runner-up in women’s short program
oly_fswom_wtt_liushort_250417.jpg
06:14
Liu aides Team USA with top women’s short program
oly_fsmen_wtt_brownshort_250417.jpg
06:22
Brown’s short program lands him in third
oly_fsmen_wtt_malininshort_250417.jpg
06:30
Malinin skates to top score in men’s short program
oly_dvmsp_hedbergtylerdivingworlds_250414.jpg
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
marathon_thumb.jpg
10:59
Highlights: 2025 women’s Paris Marathon
oly_atmmar_paris_250413.jpg
11:06
Highlights: 2025 men’s Paris Marathon
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
oly_fsdnc_worlds_chockbatescinematic.jpg
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_cpgoal1_250511.jpg
01:41
Eze breaks the deadlock for Palace against Spurs
nbc_pl_whugoalsoucek_250511.jpg
01:43
Soucek taps in West Ham’s opener v. Man United
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_250511.jpg
59
Gibbs-White equalizes for Forest against Leicester
nbc_pl_leigoal1_250511.jpg
01:16
Coady gives Leicester shock lead over Forest
nbc_pl_newchepostgame_250511.jpg
02:04
Newcastle get ‘season-defining’ win over Chelsea
nbc_pl_newche_250511.jpg
10:32
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Chelsea Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250511.jpg
01:33
Guimaraes’ effort doubles Newcastle’s lead
nbc_pl_chered1_250511.jpg
04:13
Jackson sent off for reckless elbow v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250511.jpg
01:52
Tonali tucks away Newcastle’s opener v. Chelsea
kansastrucks2025.jpg
13:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_250510.jpg
11:41
What riders said after Salt Lake City Supercross
nbc_sx_deeganintrv_250510.jpg
04:14
How Deegan ‘put the work in’ from beginning to end
nbc_sx_webbinsider_250510.jpg
05:15
Doubt was motivation for Webb for third SX title
nbc_sx_stewart_250510.jpg
01:18
Stewart gave ‘everything I had’ in SX finale
nbc_sx_sexton_250510.jpg
56
Sexton proud of riding to end Supercross season
nbc_sx_webbtrophyv2_250510.jpg
02:21
Webb after SX title: ‘Never give up on yourself’
nbc_sx_saltlakehl_250510.jpg
23:32
Highlights: Supercross Round 17, Salt Lake City
nbc_sx_deegan_250510.jpg
39
Deegan caps SX season with E/W showdown win
nbc_sx_hammaker_250510.jpg
01:13
Hammaker falls short of 250SX East title
nbc_sx_vialletrophy_250510.jpg
01:24
Vialle’s championship ride embodies 250SX season
laguna_seca_quals.jpg
12:07
HLs: Monterey SportsCar Championship qualifying
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2kremake_250510.jpg
08:51
Wagner lands Tiger’s 2000 ‘Shot in the Dark’
nbc_imsa_dries_250510.jpg
01:21
Four for Vanthoor: BMW poles again at Laguna Seca
nbc_imsa_altoe_250510.jpg
01:04
Altoe: Laguna Seca pole was ‘the lap of my life’
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
02:51
Will McIlroy rally from 6 shots back at Truist?
nbc_golf_gc_strakasound_250510.jpg
01:52
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
nbc_golf_gc_lowrysound_250510.jpg
01:56
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhoround3_250510.jpg
11:37
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
nbc_sx_feature_250510.jpg
01:57
Supercross 2025 year in review: A season to savor
nbc_sx_erinjackson_250510.jpg
02:06
Olympic gold medalist Jackson takes in Supercross