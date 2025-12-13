 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 17 Tulane CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Iowa State v Purdue
College Basketball Best Bets, Odds, Predictions Dec. 13: Purdue vs Marquette, Indiana at Kentucky, Florida
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251213.jpg
Bassey’s header gives Fulham 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251213.jpg
Ugochukwu brings Burnley level with Fulham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Weir previews Team USA at 2026 Winter Olympics

December 13, 2025 07:49 AM
Johnny Weir recaps a magical 2025 for Team USA's winter superstars while looking ahead towards February's Winter Olympics in a way only he can.

vonn_new_thumbnail.jpg
55
Vonn claims second in downhill at St. Moritz
oly_ssm1000_stolz_251213.jpg
03:44
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at Hamar World Cup
vonn_thumbnail.jpg
01:31
Vonn on Svindal’s crucial role in her comeback
oly_fs_chasinggold_weirintv.jpg
06:43
Weir on Team USA’s dominant year in figure skating
oly_ssm1500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
03:57
Stolz swipes 2nd gold, track record held since ’09
oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
06:03
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
oly_ssm500_worldcup_stolz_251212.jpg
02:16
Stolz sets another track record for 500m gold
LVonnDHMoritz.jpg
58
Vonn stands atop World Cup podium once again
oly_cuwom_teamusaqualifying_251211.jpg
08:22
Team Peterson qualifies for Milan Cortina 2026
oly_xx_halfpipefeature_final.jpg
03:47
Olympic halfpipe: ‘Closest you can get to flying’
oly_cumen_usavschina_eventhighlight_251210.jpg
11:44
Team Casper beats China, earns Milan Cortina spot
oly_ihwom_hometownhopefuls_edwards_full.jpg
02:59
Hometown Hopefuls: Edwards hopes to inspire youth
oly_fs_gpfinal_cinerecap_hdrgood.jpg
02:54
U.S. figure skaters make statement at GP Final
Oly_asmgs_Odermattwin_251207.jpg
04:22
Odermatt shines in Beaver Creek giant slalom win
oly_ssm1000_jordanstolz_251206.jpg
02:28
Stolz breaks second track record in Heerenveen
Hobson_free_win_raw.jpg
04:07
Hobson dominates 200m free for championship record
casas_free_win_raw.jpg
03:14
Casas earns second win of Day 3 in 200m free
DNP_Oly_sww200f_FinalB_Walshwin_251205.jpg
03:03
Walsh cruises to 200m free Final B win at US Open
Manuel_200_free_raw.jpg
05:28
Manuel pulls away late in 200m free win at US Open
Avakov_100_breast_raw.jpg
02:59
Avakov makes statement in 100m breaststroke win
Marchand_100_breast_raw.jpg
02:20
Marchand powers past Mathias in 100m breast win
SMith_100_back_raw.jpg
03:30
Smith gets the better of Berkoff in 100m back win
Douglass_100m_breast_raw.jpg
03:21
Douglass surges for 100m breaststroke win
Oly_sww100br_Rosewin_251205.jpg
02:26
Rose rolls to 100m breaststroke win, McIntosh last
foster_win_raw.jpg
06:26
Foster dominates 400m medley at Toyota US Open
Oly_swm100bu_casaswin_251205.jpg
03:17
Casas fends off Kharun in narrow 100m fly victory
Oly_sww100bu_Walshwin_251205.jpg
02:58
Walsh dominates 100m fly for first win in Austin
oly_asmsg_beavercreek_kriechmayr_251205.jpg
05:09
Kriechmayr wins Birds of Prey super-G; Moeller 2nd
Oly_ssm1500_stolzgoldheerenveen_251205.jpg
03:15
Stolz strikes gold with track record in 1500m
oly_ihmen_jhpromo.jpg
30
Hamm pumps up US Hockey before Milan Cortina 2026

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251213.jpg
01:29
Bassey’s header gives Fulham 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251213.jpg
01:40
Ugochukwu brings Burnley level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251213.jpg
01:04
Smith Rowe nets Fulham’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_livbha_251213.jpg
09:17
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_cheeve_251213.jpg
10:11
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Everton Matchweek 16
nbc_pl_salahcelebrate_251213.jpg
01:13
Salah applauds fans at Anfield after Liverpool win
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
03:08
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251213.jpg
01:18
Ekitike’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251213.jpg
01:24
Gusto doubles Chelsea’s lead against Everton
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251213.jpg
01:15
Palmer slot home Chelsea’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251213.jpg
01:34
Ekitike smashes Liverpool ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251213.jpg
59
PL Fan Fest ‘makes me feel like I’m not alone’
nbc_pl_salahdiscussionstudio_251213.jpg
07:28
Is Salah saying goodbye to Liverpool, Anfield?
nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
nbc_nba_indvsphi_vintageembiid_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
nbc_nba_chivscha_konhl_251212.jpg
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
nbc_nba_clevswsh_mitchellhl_251212.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
02:46
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton
nbc_golf_qschoolromine_251212.jpg
07:48
Villegas among golfers fighting for PGA Tour cards
nbc_golf_grantthor_251212.jpg
07:12
Highlights: Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton