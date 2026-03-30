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Aidan Berg
,
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Watch Now
'Big weight' off Shiffrin after successful 2026
March 30, 2026 07:00 PM
2026 World Cup Crystal Globe winner Mikaela Shiffrin talks with Cara Banks about her record tying overall World Cup title, reflecting on her achievements from the season and more.
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