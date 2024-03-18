Past champions: List of every winner at the Masters Tournament
Published March 18, 2024 10:03 AM
Rahm dedicates Masters win to Ballesteros
Jon Rahm talks about the pride he takes in becoming the latest Spaniard to win the Masters and reflects on his final-round performance at Augusta National.
The Masters Tournament began in 1934, with Horton Smith becoming the first champion. Jon Rahm became the latest winner, prevailing in the 87th edition at Augusta National Golf Club.
Here’s a look at the players who have won the season’s first major:
- 2023 — Jon Rahm
- 2022 — Scottie Scheffler
- 2021 — Hideki Matsuyama
- 2020 — Dustin Johnson
- 2019 — Tiger Woods
- 2018 — Patrick Reed
- 2017 — Sergio Garcia (Won in playoff)
- 2016 — Danny Willett
- 2015 — Jordan Spieth
- 2014 — Bubba Watson
- 2013 — Adam Scott (Won in playoff)
- 2012 — Bubba Watson (Won in playoff)
- 2011 — Charl Schwartzel
- 2010 — Phil Mickelson
- 2009 — Angel Cabrera (Won in playoff)
- 2008 — Trevor Immelman
- 2007 — Zach Johnson
- 2006 — Phil Mickelson
- 2005 — Tiger Woods (Won in playoff)
- 2004 — Phil Mickelson
- 2003 — Mike Weir (Won in playoff)
- 2002 — Tiger Woods
- 2001 — Tiger Woods
- 2000 — Vijay Singh
- 1999 — Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1998 — Mark O’Meara
- 1997 — Tiger Woods
- 1996 — Nick Faldo
- 1995 — Ben Crenshaw
- 1994 — Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1993 — Bernhard Langer
- 1992 — Fred Couples
- 1991 — Ian Woosnam
- 1990 — Nick Faldo (Won in playoff)
- 1989 — Nick Faldo (Won in playoff)
- 1988 — Sandy Lyle
- 1987 — Larry Mize (Won in playoff)
- 1986 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1985 — Bernhard Langer
- 1984 — Ben Crenshaw
- 1983 — Seve Ballesteros
- 1982 — Craig Stadler (Won in playoff)
- 1981 — Tom Watson
- 1980 — Seve Ballesteros
- 1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller (Won in playoff)
- 1978 — Gary Player
- 1977 — Tom Watson
- 1976 — Raymond Floyd
- 1975 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1974 — Gary Player
- 1973 — Tommy Aaron
- 1972 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1971 — Charles Coody
- 1970 — Billy Casper (Won in playoff)
- 1969 — George Archer
- 1968 — Bob Goalby
- 1967 — Gay Brewer Jr.
- 1966 — Jack Nicklaus (Won in playoff)
- 1965 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1964 — Arnold Palmer
- 1963 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1962 — Arnold Palmer (Won in playoff)
- 1961 — Gary Player
- 1960 — Arnold Palmer
- 1959 — Art Wall Jr.
- 1958 — Arnold Palmer
- 1957 — Doug Ford
- 1956 — Jack Burke Jr.
- 1955 — Cary Middlecoff
- 1954 — Sam Snead (Won in playoff)
- 1953 — Ben Hogan
- 1952 — Sam Snead
- 1951 — Ben Hogan
- 1950 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1949 — Sam Snead
- 1948 — Claude Harmon
- 1947 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1946 — Herman Keiser
- 1945 — No tournament, WWII
- 1944 — No tournament, WWII
- 1943 — No tournament, WWII
- 1942 — Byron Nelson (Won in playoff)
- 1941 — Craig Wood
- 1940 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1939 — Ralph Guldahl
- 1938 — Henry Picard
- 1937 — Byron Nelson
- 1936 — Horton Smith
- 1935 — Gene Sarazen (Won in playoff)
- 1934 — Horton Smith