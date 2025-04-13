Rory McIlroy wins exhilarating Masters in playoff over Justin Rose, captures career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy winning the 89th Masters Tournament was as appropriately excruciating and chaotic as it possibly could have been.

McIlroy defeated Justin Rose with a birdie on the first hole of sudden death at Sunday Augusta National Golf Club. McIlroy hit a gap wedge from 126 yards to 3 feet, converting the putt for victory — after missing from a similar distance to win in regulation. Rose hit his approach shot from 161 yards to 15 feet but missed on the high side.

In no way, under no circumstances, could it have been more nerve-wracking for all who competed, attended live and watched from afar.

But ended with: Rory McIlroy owns the career Grand Slam.

For everything spoken and written to describe how this became, nothing will mean more than the face value of those seven words.

Though, Rory McIlroy is the Masters champ, sounds pretty good too.

McIlroy birdied the par-4 17th in regulation, hitting his approach shot to 2 feet, to break out of a tie with Rose. Following an errant approach shot at the 18th, McIlroy got out of the right greenside bunker to within 5 feet of the hole but missed.

He atoned in the extra session, falling to his knees in tears.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman adds a green jacket to his 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships, and 2014 Open Championship. He is now the sixth man in history to win each of the modern majors.