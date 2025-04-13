 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top Clips

2025 Masters LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores, highlights of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau in final round

Follow our live blog for the final round of the 89th Masters Tournament

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Will Bryson benefit from final pairing 'madness'?
April 12, 2025 08:39 PM
Rex &amp; Lav anticipate a thrilling weekend at Augusta in a Masters Tournament that was blown wide open on Friday, with stars like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and plenty more right in the thick of it.

Rory McIlroy. Bryson DeChambeau. The game’s two most popular figures go head-to-head in the final round of the 89th Masters Tournament.

And to make it even more compelling: McIlroy is looking to complete the career Grand Slam.

Is this a two-man race or can someone come from the pack? It’s set to be one of the best finales in major memory.

MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD

Follow the action with our final-round live blog!

Updates
Going to be a perfect day at Augusta National

Much like yesterday, we got 71 degrees, all sun, no rain and light wind for the final round.

The 2025 Masters

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States putts on the No. 6 green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Photo by Joel Marklund/Augusta National/Getty Images)

Augusta National/Getty Images
Can Rory become the No. 6?

Five men have won the modern Grand Slam in golf:

23/07/00.OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP.ST ANDREWS.Tiger Woods with the famous Claret Jug after victory at the Open Championship.
Players who have won the career Grand Slam in men’s golf
These are the players who have won all of the men’s majors in golf.
Tee times and pairings for Sunday

Settle down; still 3 1/2 hours to go before Rory and Bryson.

mcilroy_board_saturday_masters.jpg
Masters 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for Sunday at Augusta National
Tee times and groupings for the final round of the 89th Masters Tournament
Prize money for the Masters

It’s not about the money, but the money’s pretty good.

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The purse payout for the 89th Masters Tournament at Augusta National.
Wait, what’s that on 16?

Hole locations for the final round

Sunday’s weather in Augusta, Georiga