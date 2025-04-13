2025 Masters LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores, highlights of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau in final round

Rory McIlroy. Bryson DeChambeau. The game’s two most popular figures go head-to-head in the final round of the 89th Masters Tournament.

And to make it even more compelling: McIlroy is looking to complete the career Grand Slam.

Is this a two-man race or can someone come from the pack? It’s set to be one of the best finales in major memory.

MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD

Follow the action with our final-round live blog!