2025 Masters LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores, highlights of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau in final round
Follow our live blog for the final round of the 89th Masters Tournament
Rory McIlroy. Bryson DeChambeau. The game’s two most popular figures go head-to-head in the final round of the 89th Masters Tournament.
And to make it even more compelling: McIlroy is looking to complete the career Grand Slam.
Is this a two-man race or can someone come from the pack? It’s set to be one of the best finales in major memory.
MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD
Follow the action with our final-round live blog!
Much like yesterday, we got 71 degrees, all sun, no rain and light wind for the final round.
Five men have won the modern Grand Slam in golf:
Settle down; still 3 1/2 hours to go before Rory and Bryson.
It’s not about the money, but the money’s pretty good.
A historic hole location on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/K4324Fx4yC— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2025
Hole locations for the final round. #themasters pic.twitter.com/99Xeszmh9H— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2025
Sunday's weather bulletin from Augusta National. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Ib3KYBgNzY— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2025