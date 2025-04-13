Masters 2025: Final leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National
Published April 13, 2025 07:40 PM
Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose on the first hole of sudden death to win the 89th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
McIlroy and Rose finished regulation at 12 under par. McIlroy then birdied the first extra hole to win his first green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam.
Here’s a look at the final results from those who made the cut in Augusta, Georgia:
|POS.
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|R. McIlroy
|-12
|72
|66
|66
|68
|2
|J. Rose
|-11
|65
|71
|75
|66
|3
|P. Reed
|-9
|71
|70
|69
|69
|4
|S. Scheffler
|-8
|68
|71
|72
|69
|T5
|S. Im
|-7
|71
|70
|71
|69
|T5
|B. DeChambeau
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|71
|7
|L. Aberg
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|72
|T8
|J. Day
|-5
|70
|70
|71
|72
|T8
|Z. Johnson
|-5
|72
|74
|66
|71
|T8
|C. Conners
|-5
|68
|70
|70
|75
|T8
|X. Schauffele
|-5
|73
|69
|70
|71
|T12
|H. English
|-4
|70
|73
|73
|68
|T12
|M. Homa
|-4
|74
|70
|69
|71
|T14
|J. Spieth
|-3
|73
|73
|69
|70
|T14
|B. Watson
|-3
|71
|72
|74
|68
|T14
|T. Hoge
|-3
|72
|72
|70
|71
|T14
|T. Hatton
|-3
|69
|70
|75
|71
|T14
|J. Rahm
|-3
|75
|71
|70
|69
|T14
|C. Morikawa
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|72
|T14
|M. McCarty
|-3
|71
|68
|75
|71
|T21
|H. Matsuyama
|-2
|73
|68
|79
|66
|T21
|B. An
|-2
|74
|71
|70
|71
|T21
|D. Berger
|-2
|71
|73
|73
|69
|T21
|T. Fleetwood
|-2
|73
|69
|75
|69
|T21
|D. Riley
|-2
|73
|69
|75
|69
|T21
|V. Hovland
|-2
|71
|69
|73
|73
|T27
|M. Kim
|-1
|71
|71
|74
|71
|T27
|A. Rai
|-1
|70
|74
|73
|70
|T29
|D. McCarthy
|E
|71
|75
|71
|71
|T29
|S. Theegala
|E
|72
|72
|73
|71
|T29
|J. Niemann
|E
|72
|74
|70
|72
|T32
|B. Campbell
|1
|72
|73
|76
|68
|T32
|M. McNealy
|1
|72
|73
|71
|73
|T32
|M. Greyserman
|1
|71
|75
|69
|74
|T32
|R. Hojgaard
|1
|73
|67
|75
|74
|T36
|P. Cantlay
|2
|74
|72
|73
|71
|T36
|B. Harman
|2
|71
|71
|77
|71
|T36
|C. Schwartzel
|2
|74
|72
|72
|72
|T36
|J. Thomas
|2
|73
|71
|76
|70
|T40
|N. Taylor
|3
|73
|71
|74
|73
|T40
|M. Fitzpatrick
|3
|71
|73
|74
|73
|T42
|S. Lowry
|4
|71
|68
|72
|81
|T42
|D. Willett
|4
|75
|71
|73
|73
|T42
|J. Poston
|4
|74
|72
|73
|73
|T42
|A. Bhatia
|4
|70
|76
|75
|71
|T46
|S. Burns
|5
|73
|70
|75
|75
|T46
|W. Clark
|5
|76
|68
|75
|74
|T46
|D. Thompson
|5
|71
|73
|70
|79
|49
|M. Lee
|6
|71
|72
|77
|74
|50
|J. Spaun
|7
|74
|72
|74
|75
|51
|N. Echavarria
|8
|73
|70
|69
|84
|T52
|S. Jaeger
|9
|72
|74
|73
|78
|T52
|T. Kim
|9
|73
|73
|72
|79