The Masters - Final Round
Masters Tournament winners: Year-by-year list of every past champion, scores, results
The Masters - Final Round
Players who have won the career Grand Slam in men's golf
masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National

nbc_nas_cupbristol_250413.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
barnes_2_robbies.jpg
Barnes a 'very effective Premier League winger'
earle_3.jpg
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Masters - Final Round
Masters Tournament winners: Year-by-year list of every past champion, scores, results
The Masters - Final Round
Players who have won the career Grand Slam in men’s golf
masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National

nbc_nas_cupbristol_250413.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
barnes_2_robbies.jpg
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Masters 2025: Final leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National

  
Published April 13, 2025 07:40 PM

Rory McIlroy defeated Justin Rose on the first hole of sudden death to win the 89th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

McIlroy and Rose finished regulation at 12 under par. McIlroy then birdied the first extra hole to win his first green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam.

Here’s a look at the final results from those who made the cut in Augusta, Georgia:

﻿POS. PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3 R4
1 R. McIlroy -12 72 66 66 68
2 J. Rose -11 65 71 75 66
3 P. Reed -9 71 70 69 69
4 S. Scheffler -8 68 71 72 69
T5 S. Im -7 71 70 71 69
T5 B. DeChambeau -7 69 68 69 71
7 L. Aberg -6 68 73 69 72
T8 J. Day -5 70 70 71 72
T8 Z. Johnson -5 72 74 66 71
T8 C. Conners -5 68 70 70 75
T8 X. Schauffele -5 73 69 70 71
T12 H. English -4 70 73 73 68
T12 M. Homa -4 74 70 69 71
T14 J. Spieth -3 73 73 69 70
T14 B. Watson -3 71 72 74 68
T14 T. Hoge -3 72 72 70 71
T14 T. Hatton -3 69 70 75 71
T14 J. Rahm -3 75 71 70 69
T14 C. Morikawa -3 72 69 72 72
T14 M. McCarty -3 71 68 75 71
T21 H. Matsuyama -2 73 68 79 66
T21 B. An -2 74 71 70 71
T21 D. Berger -2 71 73 73 69
T21 T. Fleetwood -2 73 69 75 69
T21 D. Riley -2 73 69 75 69
T21 V. Hovland -2 71 69 73 73
T27 M. Kim -1 71 71 74 71
T27 A. Rai -1 70 74 73 70
T29 D. McCarthy E 71 75 71 71
T29 S. Theegala E 72 72 73 71
T29 J. Niemann E 72 74 70 72
T32 B. Campbell 1 72 73 76 68
T32 M. McNealy 1 72 73 71 73
T32 M. Greyserman 1 71 75 69 74
T32 R. Hojgaard 1 73 67 75 74
T36 P. Cantlay 2 74 72 73 71
T36 B. Harman 2 71 71 77 71
T36 C. Schwartzel 2 74 72 72 72
T36 J. Thomas 2 73 71 76 70
T40 N. Taylor 3 73 71 74 73
T40 M. Fitzpatrick 3 71 73 74 73
T42 S. Lowry 4 71 68 72 81
T42 D. Willett 4 75 71 73 73
T42 J. Poston 4 74 72 73 73
T42 A. Bhatia 4 70 76 75 71
T46 S. Burns 5 73 70 75 75
T46 W. Clark 5 76 68 75 74
T46 D. Thompson 5 71 73 70 79
49 M. Lee 6 71 72 77 74
50 J. Spaun 7 74 72 74 75
51 N. Echavarria 8 73 70 69 84
T52 S. Jaeger 9 72 74 73 78
T52 T. Kim 9 73 73 72 79