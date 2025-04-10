 Skip navigation
Masters 2025 prize money: What is the purse payout at Augusta National?

  
Published April 10, 2025 09:57 AM

In addition to its historical significance, the Masters Tournament offers a lot to its winner: a lifetime exemption into this major, a five-year ticket to the other three, a silver trophy depicting the clubhouse and a lovely green jacket.

As for prize money, Augusta National Golf Club doesn’t release the official purse total until the weekend of the tournament.

Last year’s Masters paid out $20 million with $3.6 million going to champion Scottie Scheffler. Runner-up Ludvig Åberg earned $2.16 million while Tiger Woods claimed $39,600 for finishing last among those who made the cut.