Masters 2025 prize money: What is the purse payout at Augusta National?

In addition to its historical significance, the Masters Tournament offers a lot to its winner: a lifetime exemption into this major, a five-year ticket to the other three, a silver trophy depicting the clubhouse and a lovely green jacket.

As for prize money, Augusta National Golf Club doesn’t release the official purse total until the weekend of the tournament.

Last year’s Masters paid out $20 million with $3.6 million going to champion Scottie Scheffler. Runner-up Ludvig Åberg earned $2.16 million while Tiger Woods claimed $39,600 for finishing last among those who made the cut.