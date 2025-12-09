Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Teams, format and how to watch

The third annual Grant Thornton Invitational takes place Dec. 12-14 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Here’s your need-to-information for the team event:

What are the teams?

There are 16 two-player teams comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA members.

Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp

Lydia Ko and Jason Day

Lilia Vu and Tony Finau

Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy

Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley

Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners

Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel

Charley Hull and Michael Brennan

Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton

Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark

Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup

Rose Zhang and Michael Kim

Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak

Maja Stark and Neal Shipley

Angel Yin and Tom Hoge

Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell

Ko and Day won the first edition while Tavatanakit and Knapp are the defending champs.

What is the format?

The 54-hole event employs scramble, foursomes and mixed fourball formats. Here’s a breakdown of those three, per tournament officials:

Round 1: Scramble

Each player hits a tee shot and the team selects the ball to be used for the next stroke. From there, both players hit their next shots from that spot. This process continues until the ball is holed.

Round 2: Foursomes (alternate shot)

Each team’s players alternate hitting shots with the same ball until the ball is holed. One player will tee off on the odd-numbered holes, and the other tees off on the even-numbered holes.

Round 3: Modified fourballs

Both players tee off, and then they switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole.

What is the purse and prize money?

The full purse is $4 million with the winning team sharing $1 million.

How to watch (all times ET):

Dec. 12



1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Dec. 13



2-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

3-5PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Dec. 14

