Grant Thornton Invitational 2025: Teams, format and how to watch
The third annual Grant Thornton Invitational takes place Dec. 12-14 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Here’s your need-to-information for the team event:
What are the teams?
There are 16 two-player teams comprised of PGA Tour and LPGA members.
- Patty Tavatanakit and Jake Knapp
- Lydia Ko and Jason Day
- Lilia Vu and Tony Finau
- Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
- Jessica Korda and Bud Cauley
- Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners
- Andrea Lee and Billy Horschel
- Charley Hull and Michael Brennan
- Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton
- Lexi Thompson and Wyndham Clark
- Jennifer Kupcho and Chris Gotterup
- Rose Zhang and Michael Kim
- Lauren Coughlin and Andrew Novak
- Maja Stark and Neal Shipley
- Angel Yin and Tom Hoge
- Megan Khang and Keith Mitchell
Ko and Day won the first edition while Tavatanakit and Knapp are the defending champs.
What is the format?
The 54-hole event employs scramble, foursomes and mixed fourball formats. Here’s a breakdown of those three, per tournament officials:
Round 1: Scramble
Each player hits a tee shot and the team selects the ball to be used for the next stroke. From there, both players hit their next shots from that spot. This process continues until the ball is holed.
Round 2: Foursomes (alternate shot)
Each team’s players alternate hitting shots with the same ball until the ball is holed. One player will tee off on the odd-numbered holes, and the other tees off on the even-numbered holes.
Round 3: Modified fourballs
Both players tee off, and then they switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole.
What is the purse and prize money?
The full purse is $4 million with the winning team sharing $1 million.
How to watch (all times ET):
Dec. 12
- 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Dec. 13
- 2-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 3-5PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app
Dec. 14
- 1-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 2-4PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app