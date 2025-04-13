 Skip navigation
What is the playoff format at the Masters Tournament?

  
Published April 13, 2025 06:24 PM

Every major has its own playoff format. The Masters Tournament employs sudden death.

In this format, if two or more players are tied after 72 holes of regulation at Augusta National Golf Club, they will compete in a playoff until one person scores lower.

The playoff would begin on the par-4 18th and then, if needed, go to the par-4 10th. It would repeat this cycle until a winner is determined.

The U.S. Open goes with a two-hole aggregate playoff, the PGA Championship with a three-hole aggregate and The Open with a four-hole aggregate.

The last Masters playoff was in 2017 when Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose with a birdie on the first extra hole.