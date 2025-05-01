 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Washington Capitals
Capitals stay even-keeled to eliminate the Canadiens in 5 and win their first series since 2018
San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres


Rockies at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1
Florida Panthers
The Panthers had to learn how to win. The Lightning helped show them the way

Top Clips

nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
SandersPrankPFT.jpg
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What is the U.S. Open playoff format in men’s golf?

  
Published May 1, 2025 10:26 AM
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title
June 17, 2024 01:56 PM
Relive the best shots from Bryson DeChambeau as he scrambled his way to victory on Sunday, coming up clutch during the final round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

The U.S. Open uses a two-hole aggregate playoff to determine its champion.

In this format, if two or more players are tied after 72 holes of regulation, they will compete over two additional holes with the player producing the lowest total score winning. If players are still tied, sudden death is used.

The USGA implemented the two-hole system in 2018, altering it’s long-standing 18-hole playoff. There has not been a U.S. Open extra session since the change.

The most recent of 33 U.S. Open playoffs was in 2008, when Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate over 91 holes, needing sudden death, on top of the additional 18, at Torrey Pines.

This year’s U.S. Open is June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

As for the other men’s major playoff formats, the Masters uses sudden death, the PGA Championship a three-hole aggregate and The Open a four-hole aggregate.