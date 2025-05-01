What is the U.S. Open playoff format in men’s golf?

The U.S. Open uses a two-hole aggregate playoff to determine its champion.

In this format, if two or more players are tied after 72 holes of regulation, they will compete over two additional holes with the player producing the lowest total score winning. If players are still tied, sudden death is used.

The USGA implemented the two-hole system in 2018, altering it’s long-standing 18-hole playoff. There has not been a U.S. Open extra session since the change.

The most recent of 33 U.S. Open playoffs was in 2008, when Tiger Woods defeated Rocco Mediate over 91 holes, needing sudden death, on top of the additional 18, at Torrey Pines.

This year’s U.S. Open is June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

As for the other men’s major playoff formats, the Masters uses sudden death, the PGA Championship a three-hole aggregate and The Open a four-hole aggregate.