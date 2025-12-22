Notre Dame pauses long-standing rivalry with USC, adds BYU to 2026 schedule

One of college football’s biggest and longest rivalries, Notre Dame-Southern California, appears to be off next season after the Fighting Irish filled their last 2026 open date with a trip to Brigham Young.

The Fighting Irish announced they had agreed to add a home-and-home series with the Cougars. The top-two teams left out of this year’s College Football Playoff also will play in 2027, but Notre Dame only has nine games listed on that schedule — raising the possibility of bringing back the USC game.

While there is a chance Notre Dame or USC could buy out a game to keep the series active, it seems unlikely after the announcement.

“USC and Notre Dame recognize how special our rivalry is to our fans, our teams and college football and our institutions will continue working to bring back the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh,” Notre Dame and USC officials said in a joint statement. “The rivalry between our two schools is one of the best in all of sport and we look forward to meeting in the future.”

Notre Dame and USC first played in 1926 and the Irish lead the series between two of the nation’s most prestigious football powers 53-38-5.

But this isn’t the first time they haven’t met during a regular season.

The series also was put on hold from 1943-45, during World War II. They also did not play in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic prompted most schools to play a conference-only schedule. Representatives from both schools, including Irish coach Marcus Freeman, repeatedly have said they want the rivalry to continue.

“It’s very clear, let’s continue this thing and that’s it,” Freeman said in mid-October in the lead up to the game. “They handle the rest of it. (Athletic director) Pete Bevacqua and (deputy athletic director for football) Ron Powlus and our leadership, they’ll handle the discussions with them. But they know the head coach of this football program desires to continue this rivalry.”

It’s not the first time Notre Dame has put a big rivalry on hold.

The Irish used to face Michigan and Michigan State almost annually starting in the 1970s. But they haven’t played the Wolverines since 2008 and haven’t played the Spartans since 2017.

Notre Dame also played Purdue every season from 1946-2014. They squared off again in 2021 and have played each of the past two years, too.

But the negotiations between the Irish and Trojans became more challenging when the Trojans joined the Big Ten last season because USC would prefer to play its non-conference games in August or September. The two schools that have combined to win 22 national championships and produced 15 Heisman Trophy winners have traditionally met in October or November.

Next year, to the dismay of many, though, they’re unlikely to play at all.

“I have no space to think of why somebody would want to do that,” Las Vegas Raiders coach and former USC coach Pete Carroll said. “I hope that doesn’t carry over to other matchups that have been so important to people over the years and so much fun, not so much the teams. It’s for the fans and for the alumni. That’s too bad. I’m disappointed to hear that.”