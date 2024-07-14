 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15finish_240714__152511.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2024 STAGE 15
Tadej Pogacar conquers scorching Pyrenean climb to win stage 15 of Tour de France
Alcaraz.jpg
Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final for a fourth Slam title

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15finish_240714__152511.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
nbc_cyc_vandevelde15recap_240714.jpg
Tour de France Stage 15 was ‘one for the books’
nbc_cyc_pogacar15intv_240714.jpg
Pogacar thrilled to secure back-to-back stage wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15finish_240714__152511.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2024 STAGE 15
Tadej Pogacar conquers scorching Pyrenean climb to win stage 15 of Tour de France
Alcaraz.jpg
Carlos Alcaraz tops Novak Djokovic in a second consecutive Wimbledon final for a fourth Slam title

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15finish_240714__152511.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
nbc_cyc_vandevelde15recap_240714.jpg
Tour de France Stage 15 was ‘one for the books’
nbc_cyc_pogacar15intv_240714.jpg
Pogacar thrilled to secure back-to-back stage wins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What is the 2024 Open Championship playoff format at Royal Troon?

  
Published July 14, 2024 01:46 PM
Harman: I know the waggle isn't 'fun to watch'
July 25, 2023 11:32 AM
Brian Harman joins the show to discuss his first career major win at The Open Championship this past weekend and how his now somewhat infamous golf style led him to victory.

If a playoff is needed to determine the winner of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, the R&A will utilize a four-hole aggregate scoring system.

If two or more players are tied through 72 holes of regulation, they will compete over four playoff holes (Nos. 1, 2, 17 and 18) with the scores being added up. If there is still a tie between at least two players, sudden death will be used exclusively on the 18th hole with the next lowest score winning.

The R&A has used a multi-hole playoff system since 1986. Prior to that, the championship used both 18- and 36-hole playoffs during different eras. The Open has been decided 21 times in a playoff. The first time was in 1876.

The most recent playoff was 2015 at St. Andrews, when Zach Johnson prevailed over Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman.

There have been two multi-hole playoffs at Royal Troon. Mark Calcavecchia defeated Greg Norman and Wayne Grady in 1989 and Todd Hamilton defeated Ernie Els in 2004.

Officials used a three-hole system in 2019 and ’21 (the championship was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic), but said the aggregate number depends on the venue, and routing worked better for three holes at Royal Portrush and Royal St. George’s.

By comparison, the Masters uses sudden death; the PGA Championship, a three-hole aggregate; and the U.S. Open, a two-hole aggregate.