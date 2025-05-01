 Skip navigation
Washington Capitals
Capitals stay even-keeled to eliminate the Canadiens in 5 and win their first series since 2018
San Francisco Giants v. San Diego Padres


Rockies at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1
Florida Panthers
The Panthers had to learn how to win. The Lightning helped show them the way

Top Clips

nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
SandersPrankPFT.jpg
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
What is the PGA Championship playoff format in men’s golf?

  
Published May 1, 2025 10:10 AM
If a playoff is needed to determine the winner of the PGA Championship, the PGA of America employs a three-hole aggregate session.

In this format, if two or more players are tied after 72 holes of regulation, they will compete over three additional holes with the player producing the lowest total score winning. If players are still tied, sudden death is implemented.

This format (previously just sudden death) was first used at Valhalla in 2000, when Tiger Woods defeated Bob May.

There have been 13 playoffs since the the PGA Championship became a stroke-play event in 1958. Here’s a look at the instances when the current format was needed to hand out the Wanamaker Trophy (there hasn’t yet been a sudden-death playoff following the three-hole aggregate):

  • 2022: Justin Thomas def. Will Zalatoris, Southern Hills CC
  • 2011: Keegan Bradley def. Jason Dufner, Atlanta Athletic Club
  • 2010: Martin Kaymer def. Bubba Watson, Whistling Straits
  • 2004: Vijay Singh def. Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard, Whistling Straits
  • 2000: Tiger Woods def. Bob May, Valhalla Golf Club

This year’s PGA Championship will be contested May 15-18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

As for the other men’s major playoff formats, the Masters uses sudden death, the U.S. Open a two-hole aggregate and The Open a four-hole aggregate.