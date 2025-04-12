Masters 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for Sunday at Augusta National
One of the most exciting days in sports awaits: the final round of the Masters Tournament.
To make it more enthralling, Rory McIlroy will be attempting to complete the career Grand Slam and doing so head-to-head against Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy leads DeChambeau by two shots entering the finale at Augusta National Golf Club.
Here’s a look at full tee times and pairings for Sunday in the season’s first major (click here for how to watch).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:40 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Campbell
|9:50 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Akshay Bhatia
|10:00 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Thomas
Min Woo Lee
|10:10 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
J.J. Spaun
|10:20 AM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
|10:30 AM
EDT
|1
Danny Willett
J.T. Poston
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Stephan Jaeger
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Nick Taylor
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Tom Kim
Charl Schwartzel
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Tommy Fleetwood
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Daniel Berger
Bubba Watson
|11:40 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Sahith Theegala
|11:50 AM
EDT
|1
Michael Kim
Denny McCarthy
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Maverick McNealy
Harris English
|12:20 PM
EDT
|1
Joaquin Niemann
Jon Rahm
|12:30 PM
EDT
|1
Byeong Hun An
Rasmus Højgaard
|12:40 PM
EDT
|1
Jordan Spieth
Max Greyserman
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Tyrrell Hatton
Matt McCarty
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Tom Hoge
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Sungjae Im
Max Homa
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Nico Echavarria
Xander Schauffele
|1:50 PM
EDT
|1
Justin Rose
Zach Johnson
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Shane Lowry
|2:10 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Jason Day
|2:20 PM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
Patrick Reed
|2:30 PM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Bryson DeChambeau