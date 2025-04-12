 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler will need an Olympic-sized Sunday to repeat
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
IMSA Long Beach results, points: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect for Porsche Penske in 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler will need an Olympic-sized Sunday to repeat
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
IMSA Long Beach results, points: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect for Porsche Penske in 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Masters 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for Sunday at Augusta National

  
Published April 12, 2025 07:41 PM

One of the most exciting days in sports awaits: the final round of the Masters Tournament.

To make it more enthralling, Rory McIlroy will be attempting to complete the career Grand Slam and doing so head-to-head against Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy leads DeChambeau by two shots entering the finale at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here’s a look at full tee times and pairings for Sunday in the season’s first major (click here for how to watch).

Time
TeePlayers
9:40 AM
EDT		1

Brian Campbell

9:50 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Akshay Bhatia

10:00 AM
EDT		1

Justin Thomas

Min Woo Lee

10:10 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

J.J. Spaun

10:20 AM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

10:30 AM
EDT		1

Danny Willett

J.T. Poston

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Stephan Jaeger

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Nick Taylor

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Tom Kim

Charl Schwartzel

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Tommy Fleetwood

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Daniel Berger

Bubba Watson

11:40 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Sahith Theegala

11:50 AM
EDT		1

Michael Kim

Denny McCarthy

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Maverick McNealy

Harris English

12:20 PM
EDT		1

Joaquin Niemann

Jon Rahm

12:30 PM
EDT		1

Byeong Hun An

Rasmus Højgaard

12:40 PM
EDT		1

Jordan Spieth

Max Greyserman

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt McCarty

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Davis Thompson

Tom Hoge

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Sungjae Im

Max Homa

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Nico Echavarria

Xander Schauffele

1:50 PM
EDT		1

Justin Rose

Zach Johnson

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Shane Lowry

2:10 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Jason Day

2:20 PM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Patrick Reed

2:30 PM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Bryson DeChambeau