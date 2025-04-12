Masters 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings for Sunday at Augusta National

One of the most exciting days in sports awaits: the final round of the Masters Tournament.

To make it more enthralling, Rory McIlroy will be attempting to complete the career Grand Slam and doing so head-to-head against Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy leads DeChambeau by two shots entering the finale at Augusta National Golf Club.

Here’s a look at full tee times and pairings for Sunday in the season’s first major (click here for how to watch).