Masters Tournament 2025: How to watch this year’s major at Augusta National
Published March 30, 2025 02:10 PM
The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, takes place April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the Masters.” Also, follow along each day with our live blog on GolfChannel.com (stream links added when available).
Monday, April 7
- 2-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Tuesday, April 8
- 9AM-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Wednesday, April 9
- 9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- 2-4PM: Par 3 Contest (ESPN)
- 4-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- 6-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Thursday, April 10
- 8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- 3-7:30PM: Masters Tournament, Round 1 (ESPN)
- 7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Friday, April 11
- 8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- 3-7:30PM: Masters Tournament, Round 2 (ESPN)
- 7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Saturday, April 12
- 9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Noon-2PM: Masters Tournament, Round 3 (Paramount+)
- 2-7PM: Masters Tournament, Round 3 (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Sunday, April 13
- 9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
- Noon-2PM: Masters Tournament, final round (Paramount+)
- 2-7PM: Masters Tournament, final round (CBS)
- 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)