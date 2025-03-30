Masters Tournament 2025: How to watch this year’s major at Augusta National

The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, takes place April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the Masters.” Also, follow along each day with our live blog on GolfChannel.com (stream links added when available).

Monday, April 7

2-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Tuesday, April 8

9AM-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Wednesday, April 9

9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

2-4PM: Par 3 Contest (ESPN)

4-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

6-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Thursday, April 10

8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

3-7:30PM: Masters Tournament, Round 1 (ESPN)

7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday, April 11

8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

3-7:30PM: Masters Tournament, Round 2 (ESPN)

7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday, April 12

9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Noon-2PM: Masters Tournament, Round 3 (Paramount+)

2-7PM: Masters Tournament, Round 3 (CBS)

7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday, April 13