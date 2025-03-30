 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club
Masters Tournament: History of the green jacket
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays put 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on IL because of right thumb inflammation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 Masters Tournament At Augusta National Golf Club
Masters Tournament: History of the green jacket
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays put 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on IL because of right thumb inflammation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Masters Tournament 2025: How to watch this year’s major at Augusta National

  
Published March 30, 2025 02:10 PM

The first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, takes place April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Here’s how you can watch round-by-round coverage and get highlights, interviews and analysis on “Live From the Masters.” Also, follow along each day with our live blog on GolfChannel.com (stream links added when available).

Monday, April 7

  • 2-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Tuesday, April 8

  • 9AM-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Wednesday, April 9

  • 9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • 2-4PM: Par 3 Contest (ESPN)
  • 4-5PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • 6-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Thursday, April 10

  • 8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • 3-7:30PM: Masters Tournament, Round 1 (ESPN)
  • 7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday, April 11

  • 8AM-3PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • 3-7:30PM: Masters Tournament, Round 2 (ESPN)
  • 7:30-9:30PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday, April 12

  • 9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • Noon-2PM: Masters Tournament, Round 3 (Paramount+)
  • 2-7PM: Masters Tournament, Round 3 (CBS)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday, April 13

  • 9AM-2PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
  • Noon-2PM: Masters Tournament, final round (Paramount+)
  • 2-7PM: Masters Tournament, final round (CBS)
  • 7-9PM: Live From the Masters (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)