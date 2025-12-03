Scottie Scheffler eyeing Hero three-peat — and no offseason mishaps

NASSAU, Bahamas – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler arrives at Tiger Woods’ annual member-member in the Bahamas with a similar agenda to the one he had last year, but he hopes this offseason is a little more uneventful.

Scheffler won last year’s Hero World Challenge following a dominant season on the PGA Tour, but was then sidelined by a bizarre hand injury. Scheffler cut himself while making pasta using a wine glass for Christmas dinner, and he was forced to miss his first two anticipated starts of 2025.

“I feel like I’m on a similar routine to how I was going into last offseason,” he said Wednesday at Albany. “I don’t anticipate any interruptions this time around. Surprises happen, but I’m remaining hopeful that nothing will go down. Yeah, it’s good being back in a routine.”

Scheffler joked, “I don’t cook, I don’t touch glass,” during this offseason, and he also said he was proud of the way he was able to recover from the injury.

“The consistency that I played with this year, I’m extremely proud of. I think for me to be able to put in as many top finishes as I did takes a lot of work and takes a lot of energy and focus to be able to do that,” he said. “I was proud of the discipline that I had throughout the season, and not only that discipline but also staying patient in the beginning of the year when things weren’t going as I’d hoped they would.”

Scheffler won six times in 2025, including the PGA Championship and The Open Championship, and he was named a nominee for his fourth consecutive player of the year award on Wednesday.

He’s also won the last two Hero World Challenges and said the unofficial event that is hosted by Woods is the perfect time to test his game and new equipment after a lengthy layoff.

“I would say that’s a lot of what’s really valuable for me about this week. I would say testing things out in competition is a good way of kind of seeing where you’re at,” he said. “You can simulate competition at home, but coming out here and playing stroke play is always a bit different over the course of four days. I find this week to be pretty valuable.”