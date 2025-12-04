 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Colts vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 14 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Kristoffer Reitan makes 10 birdies in first round to lead Nedbank Golf Challenge

  • By
  • Associated Press,
  • By
  • Associated Press
  
Published December 4, 2025 02:44 PM
SUN CITY, South Africa — Kristoffer Reitan made 10 birdies in a 9-under 63 to take a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour on Thursday.

The Norwegian golfer earned his first PGA Tour card at the end of last season but is beginning the 2026 season on the European tour.

Reitan missed the season-opening event in Australia last week but hit the ground running in Sun City, making birdies on seven of his first 11 holes and two more at Nos. 14 and 15. He dropped a shot at the par-4 17th after driving into a fairway bunker but holed a shot from the fringe at No. 18 for his 10th birdie.

“It was a brilliant day — very, very happy the way I played,” the 59th-ranked Reitan said.

Jesper Svensson, Marcus Armitage and Adrien Saddier were tied for second place after rounds of 66.

Viktor Hovland is the highest-ranked player in the field, at No. 13. He shot 69.