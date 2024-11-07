U.S. women’s hockey team crushes Canada by largest margin in 12 years

The U.S. women’s hockey team opened its Rivalry Series with Canada with a 7-2 win, its most goals scored against Canada in nine years and its largest rout of Canada in 12 years.

Lacey Eden and Abbey Murphy each scored twice, while Tessa Janecke, Laila Edwards and Alex Carpenter had one goal apiece. Aerin Frankel made 26 saves in San Jose, California.

The U.S. last scored seven goals against Canada in the 2015 World Championship final (7-5) and last beat Canada by five goals or more in the 2012 World Championship in group play (9-2), according to Hockey Canada.

Wednesday marked the first game between the rivals since the World Championship final in April, when Canada won the title on a Danielle Serdachny golden goal on an overtime power play in Utica, New York. The next World Championship is in Czechia next April.

Between the Olympics and worlds, 11 of the last 13 finals between the U.S. and Canada have been decided by one goal with eight of those 13 going to overtime.

A notable change to start the Rivalry Series was World Championship MVP Laila Edwards switching from forward to defense. She was paired with two-time Olympian Megan Keller.

At last April’s worlds, Edwards, 20, became the youngest non-goalie to ever be named world championship MVP. Edwards, the first Black woman to play for the senior national team, shared the tournament lead of six goals with Carpenter.

Neither four-time Olympian Hilary Knight nor 2022 World Championship MVP Taylor Heise played in Wednesday’s game.

The teams play again on Friday in Salt Lake City.