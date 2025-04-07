Olympic gold medalist Phil Dalhausser sets last season as professional beach volleyball player

Phil Dalhausser, a 2008 Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist and Hall of Famer, plans to retire after this season at age 45.

“I’ve decided that my 23rd season as a professional beach volleyball player will be my last,” was posted on Dalhausser’s social media. “It’s been a helluva ride but as they say all good things come to an end. I wanted to announce this in hopes to meet the fans that continue to support not only me, but also our beautiful sport of beach volleyball. Thank you so very much and I’ll see you out on the sand one last time!”

Dalhausser won gold in his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008 with partner Todd Rogers. Nicknamed “Thin Beast,” the 6-foot-9 Dalhausser competed in three more Olympics — one more with Rogers, then two with Nick Lucena — and retired from international play after the Tokyo Games.

He has continued to play on the domestic AVP tour and has more than 100 tournament titles combined across all professional events.

Dalhausser was born in Switzerland and lived there for about a year before moving to the U.S. with his Swiss mother and German father.

He picked up indoor volleyball late in high school, then played on the club team for the University of Central Florida. He initially worked construction after graduating with a business administration degree in 2002.

He made his AVP debut in 2003 with Lucena, and they beat legend Karch Kiraly en route to their first podium finish in 2004. Dalhausser teamed with Rogers starting in 2005.

They won the world title in 2007 and then in 2008 became the third different U.S. men’s team to win gold in the first four Olympic beach tournaments. No U.S. men’s team has won a medal since.

Dalhausser and Rogers split after the 2012 London Games. Dalhausser then teamed with Sean Rosenthal (2013-15) before reuniting with Lucena for his last two Olympics.

He was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2023.