Championship contender Ryan Blaney paces NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice session at Phoenix Raceway.

The 50-minute session was the final practice of the season. Cup teams will qualify Saturday and race Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Blaney seeks to become the first driver to win back-to-back Cup titles since Jimmie Johnson won five in a row from 2006-10.

Blaney is racing William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick for the championship.

Byron ranked fourth on the speed chart. Logano was ninth. Reddick was 21st.

Blaney also ranked first in five, 10- and 15-lap consecutive lap speed in the 50-minute session.

Logano was second over 10 consecutive laps and sixth over 15th consecutive laps.

Byron ranked fifth over 10 consecutive laps and third over 15 consecutive laps.

Reddick was 10th over 10 consecutive laps.

Among non-Championship 4 drivers, Martin Truex Jr. was second on the speed chart. Kyle Larson was third. Austin Cindric was fifth.

The only incident in the session was for a spin by Jimmie Johnson.