 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Finals 2024 - Day 7
Gauff upsets Sabalenka and sets up showdown with Zheng for WTA Finals title
Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2024 - Round Two
Stewart Cink leads Bernhard Langer, who beats his age by 3, at Champions finale
nbc_nas_meanstowincomp_241107.jpg
Podcast: The NASCAR 2024 Cup Championship contenders in their own words

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hosslerace_241108.jpg
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
nbc_nas_allgaiercrash_241108.jpg
Allgaier finds wall during Championship practice
nbc_golf_worldwiderd2_241108.jpg
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WTA Finals 2024 - Day 7
Gauff upsets Sabalenka and sets up showdown with Zheng for WTA Finals title
Charles Schwab Cup Championship 2024 - Round Two
Stewart Cink leads Bernhard Langer, who beats his age by 3, at Champions finale
nbc_nas_meanstowincomp_241107.jpg
Podcast: The NASCAR 2024 Cup Championship contenders in their own words

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hosslerace_241108.jpg
Did it go in? Hossler unsure of hole-in-one
nbc_nas_allgaiercrash_241108.jpg
Allgaier finds wall during Championship practice
nbc_golf_worldwiderd2_241108.jpg
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Championship contender Ryan Blaney paces NASCAR Cup practice at Phoenix

  
Published November 8, 2024 07:10 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney posted the fastest lap in Friday’s Cup practice session at Phoenix Raceway.

The 50-minute session was the final practice of the season. Cup teams will qualify Saturday and race Sunday (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

MORE: Cup practice results

Blaney seeks to become the first driver to win back-to-back Cup titles since Jimmie Johnson won five in a row from 2006-10.

Blaney is racing William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick for the championship.

Byron ranked fourth on the speed chart. Logano was ninth. Reddick was 21st.

Blaney also ranked first in five, 10- and 15-lap consecutive lap speed in the 50-minute session.

Logano was second over 10 consecutive laps and sixth over 15th consecutive laps.

Byron ranked fifth over 10 consecutive laps and third over 15 consecutive laps.

Reddick was 10th over 10 consecutive laps.

Among non-Championship 4 drivers, Martin Truex Jr. was second on the speed chart. Kyle Larson was third. Austin Cindric was fifth.

The only incident in the session was for a spin by Jimmie Johnson.