NASCAR Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway will kick off its 2025 season with a 100-lap ARCA race Friday night (8 p.m. ET, FS1).

The series will practice and qualify ahead of the 150-mile event. Connor Mosack is the defending winner of the race.

The Truck garage also will be open, but the series will be on track Satuday for practice, qualifying and racing.

Kansas Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 9

Garage open

8 a.m.-12:30 a.m. — ARCA

3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

5 - 5:45 p.m. — ARCA practice

6 - 6:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

8 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: A few clouds but generally sunny with a high of 75 degrees and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.