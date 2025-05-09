 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies
Rangers at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 9
MLB: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
Cubs at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 9
MLB: San Diego Padres at New York Yankees
Yankees at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9

Top Clips

new_dart_site.jpg
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
new_muster_site.jpg
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Friday schedule at Kansas Speedway

  
Published May 9, 2025 06:00 AM

Kansas Speedway will kick off its 2025 season with a 100-lap ARCA race Friday night (8 p.m. ET, FS1).

The series will practice and qualify ahead of the 150-mile event. Connor Mosack is the defending winner of the race.

The Truck garage also will be open, but the series will be on track Satuday for practice, qualifying and racing.

Kansas Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 9

Garage open

  • 8 a.m.-12:30 a.m. — ARCA
  • 3:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 5 - 5:45 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 6 - 6:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 8 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: A few clouds but generally sunny with a high of 75 degrees and winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.