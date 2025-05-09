How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway: Start time, TV info and weather

NASCAR’s premier series will return Sunday at Kansas Speedway, which has produced six different winners in the past six Cup races.

The outcome has often been in doubt on the 1.5-mile oval with three passes for the win during the final two laps in three of the past four races. Last year, Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds in the closest finish in Cup history.

The driver leading the most laps has failed to win in the past five Kansas races, the track’s longest streak.

Denny Hamlin has seven consecutive top 10 finishes at Kansas, the longest streak among active drivers.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:02 p.m. by NASCAR moms. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 12 p.m. ... The drivers meeting will be at 2 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 2:25 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 2:55 p.m. by Staff Sergeant Derek Wilson of United States Air Force Band of Mid-America. .. The flyover will be from Turn 1 to Turn 4 at 1:56 p.m. by the KC-135 350th Air Refueling Squadron of McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at Kansas.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race starting at 3 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUndergound — Mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees with winds from the east to southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 78 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds (about 3 inches) on May 4, 2024 in the closest finish in Cup Series history.

LAST TIME: Ross Chastain found a measure of redemption after missing the playoffs, leading the last 20 laps of the Sept. 28, 2024 race.