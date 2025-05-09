 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV is a tennis player. Stefanos Tsitsipas would be happy to hit some balls with him
Angel Reese
Angel Reese is ready to start winning in the WNBA after injuries and record-setting season
Mads Pedersen
Mads Pedersen wins opening Giro d’Italia stage in Albania and claims pink jersey

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryint_250509.jpg
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
nbc_dps_spikelee_250509.jpg
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
cavseastchampbet.jpg
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV is a tennis player. Stefanos Tsitsipas would be happy to hit some balls with him
Angel Reese
Angel Reese is ready to start winning in the WNBA after injuries and record-setting season
Mads Pedersen
Mads Pedersen wins opening Giro d’Italia stage in Albania and claims pink jersey

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryint_250509.jpg
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
nbc_dps_spikelee_250509.jpg
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
cavseastchampbet.jpg
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway: Start time, TV info and weather

  
Published May 9, 2025 01:00 PM

NASCAR’s premier series will return Sunday at Kansas Speedway, which has produced six different winners in the past six Cup races.

The outcome has often been in doubt on the 1.5-mile oval with three passes for the win during the final two laps in three of the past four races. Last year, Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds in the closest finish in Cup history.

The driver leading the most laps has failed to win in the past five Kansas races, the track’s longest streak.

Denny Hamlin has seven consecutive top 10 finishes at Kansas, the longest streak among active drivers.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:02 p.m. by NASCAR moms. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:13 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage will open at 12 p.m. ... The drivers meeting will be at 2 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 2:25 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 2:55 p.m. by Staff Sergeant Derek Wilson of United States Air Force Band of Mid-America. .. The flyover will be from Turn 1 to Turn 4 at 1:56 p.m. by the KC-135 350th Air Refueling Squadron of McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 38 cars entered at Kansas.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race starting at 3 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUndergound — Mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees with winds from the east to southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 78 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds (about 3 inches) on May 4, 2024 in the closest finish in Cup Series history.

LAST TIME: Ross Chastain found a measure of redemption after missing the playoffs, leading the last 20 laps of the Sept. 28, 2024 race.