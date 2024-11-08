Watch Now
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, presented by Ecolab.
Hossler drops ace at World Wide Technology Champ.
Beau Hossler dropped a hole-in-one on No. 11 during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, presented by Ecolab.
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, presented by Ecolab.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, presented by Ecolab.
Van Rooyen cards 68 at windy World Wide Technology
Defending champion Erik van Rooyen reflects on shooting a 68 in the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship, sharing his thoughts on the windy conditions at the tournament.
What’s behind McIlroy’s unusual swing change?
Rex and Lav react to Rory McIlroy's unusual training routine to make a swing change and analyze whether he needed to do so in the first place.
Tour pros have mixed reactions to proposed changes
Kira K. Dixon reports from the World Wide Technology Championship on PGA Tour players' reactions to the proposed field size reductions. Hear Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover and Wesley Bryan's mixed reactions.
Harrington: PGA Tour’s new proposal is ‘terrible’
Padraig Harrington joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposed changes to field sizes, exemptions and the removal of the Monday Qualifiers.
van Rooyen back at site of emotional ’23 WWT Champ
Ahead of this year's event, Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to reflect on the emotional 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which he won in his friend Jon "Trazzy" Trasamar's final days.
PGA Tour golfers have ‘concerns’ about proposal
Brentley Romine, Todd Lewis, and Rex Hoggard join the Golf Today roundtable discussion to break down how PGA Tour players feel about the latest proposed changes that could come into play in 2026.
Why PGA Tour needs to have more of true relegation
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner analyze the PGA Tour's proposal for reducing field sizes and changing eligibility, discussing why true relegation is good for the sport.
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposal to reduce field size and change eligibility in 2026, which will go before the policy board in November.