MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Indiana
Lamar Wilkerson scores 19 and Indiana holds off late charge to get past No. 12 Purdue, 72-67
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
McKenney makes go-ahead layup as No. 3 Michigan hands No. 5 Nebraska its first loss, 75-72
New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

Top Clips

nbc_pff_larsearecap_260127.jpg
NFC Championship grades for the Rams and Seahawks
bucks_sixers.jpg
HLs: Sixers deliver vintage performance vs. Bucks
nbc_pff_nedenrecap_260127.jpg
AFC Championship grades for Broncos and Patriots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Embiid: 'It's a good start, we have to keep going'

January 28, 2026 12:03 AM
Joel Embiid highlights the team's performance in the Sixers victory over Milwaukee, including Philadelphia's big three having a strong game.

bucks_sixers.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sixers deliver vintage performance vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_podcastpforthree_260127.jpg
01:46
Highlights: George drops nine 3s against Bucks
nbc_nba_76ersbreakdown_260127.jpg
02:38
76ers’ ‘Big 3' found their flow state vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_paulgeorgeintv_260127.jpg
06:08
George striking balance in role with 76ers
nbc_nba_milphidighit_260127.jpg
01:43
Should top of the East be ‘worried’ about Sixers?
nbc_nba_vincescookies_260127.jpg
47
NBA Showtime surprises Carter for 49th birthday
nbc_nba_analysisteam_260127.jpg
02:59
Melo, T-Mac, Carter break down Rising Stars squads
nbc_nba_risingstars1_260127.jpg
03:04
Rising Stars Draft Round 1: Melo takes Flagg No. 1
nbc_nba_risingstars4_260127.jpg
04:10
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 6-7: Coward, Tyson
nbc_nba_risingstars2_260127.jpg
05:28
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 2-3: Carter takes Queen
nbc_nba_risingstars3_260127.jpg
04:52
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 4-5: Buzelis, Sarr
nbc_nba_warriorstrade_260127.jpg
05:51
Warriors remaining aggressive to upgrade roster
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260127.jpg
01:40
Is Gordon’s recurring hamstring issue a concern?
nbc_roto_brandonmiller_v2_260127.jpg
01:23
Miller ‘a big reason’ for Hornets recent success
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260127.jpg
01:31
Mitchell a ‘locked in’ top 10 player in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_bullstradedeadline_260127.jpg
09:53
Should Bulls buy or sell at the trade deadline?
nbc_enjoy_drosenumberretired_260127.jpg
04:53
Rose ‘gave the city life’ playing for Chicago
nbc_enjoy_buckstradedeadline_260127.jpg
09:40
What trade deadline means for Bucks, Giannis
nbc_enjoy_dkpicksix_260127.jpg
04:48
Expect NOP’s Williamson to show out against OKC
nbc_enjoy_mvptalk_260127.jpg
09:21
Is Doncic an underrated MVP candidate?
nbc_enjoy_dropthemic_260127.jpg
07:03
Hawks’ Daniels is a ‘liability’ on offense
nbc_bte_clippersjazz_260127.jpg
01:50
Can Jazz keep up with Clippers on the scoreboard?
sixers_bucks_mpx.jpg
01:43
Can 76ers cover big spread vs. Bucks?
nbc_nba_risingstarspostgame_260126.jpg
05:04
Rivers talks opportunity of Rising Stars Challenge
gobert_interview.jpg
04:38
Gobert unpacks ‘whatever it takes’ mentality
nbc_nba_bonesintv_260126.jpg
01:20
Hyland: Spark off the bench is ‘hard to beat’
nbc_nba_gswmin_260126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves run past Warriors
nbc_nba_porvsbos_260126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics close out Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsbos_digitalhit_260126.jpg
01:45
Celtics show balance in win over Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_brownintv_260126.jpg
01:37
Brown learning a lot with more responsibility

nbc_pff_larsearecap_260127.jpg
01:43
NFC Championship grades for the Rams and Seahawks
nbc_pff_nedenrecap_260127.jpg
01:47
AFC Championship grades for Broncos and Patriots
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nebmich_260127.jpg
06:16
HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska
nbc_pftpm_belichickhof_260127.jpg
13:08
Belichick to HOF should’ve been a ‘no brainer’
nbc_csu_drakemaye_260127.jpg
04:03
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
10:06
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
nbc_csu_dksegmentsb_260127.jpg
03:43
Why Super Bowl LX’s current spread is ‘a lot’
nbc_csu_coaching_260127.jpg
09:12
Can Brady take Bills ‘to the next level’ as HC?
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_260127.jpg
07:20
Why McDaniel weighed options before joining LAC
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_smx_anaheim2v2_260127.jpg
05:48
James Stewart’s top SMX moments of Anaheim Round 3
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
06:15
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
09:12
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_sblivebetting_260127.jpg
02:14
Unpacking Super Bowl LX live betting strategies
nbc_pl_netbusters_260127.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_shockmuars_260127.jpg
08:04
PL RAW: Man United stun Arsenal at the Emirates
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
09:16
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
04:39
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
Vrabel1-27MPX.jpg
10:04
Coaching made the difference in AFC Championship