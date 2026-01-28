 Skip navigation
Tampa Bay Rays' new stadium proposal: What we know so far
Pegula beats fellow American Anisimova to reach the Australian Open semifinals
QB Darian Mensah joins Miami Hurricanes after legal battle with Duke

Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
Harbaugh, McDaniel 'should be a good fit' with LAC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tampa Bay Rays' new stadium proposal: What we know so far
Pegula beats fellow American Anisimova to reach the Australian Open semifinals
QB Darian Mensah joins Miami Hurricanes after legal battle with Duke

Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
Harbaugh, McDaniel 'should be a good fit' with LAC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert to feature Teddy Swims

  
Published January 28, 2026 09:39 AM
sblxtailgateteddyswims.png

Super Bowl Sunday is getting even more star-studded with the addition of Teddy Swims’ headlining performance at the Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert presented by NetApp. He is scheduled to perform before kickoff at 3:50 pm ET on Peacock.

The “Lose Control” singer is another jewel in NBC’s sparkling entertainment lineup that will be featured before and during the Super Bowl.

Multi-platinum artist Charlie Puth is slated to perform the U.S. National Anthem to get Super Bowl LX started in Levi Stadium. 11-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will treat audiences to her rendition of “America the Beautiful” before kickoff. Rounding out the pregame entertainment is Grammy winner Coco Jones, who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a 19th century hymn that has become an important song in American history.

Super Bowl LX’s entertainment main event will be the halftime show featuring international superstar Bad Bunny. “King of Latin Trap” and three-time Grammy Award winner will bring his own flavor of ground-shaking beats to the game’s extended intermission.

Don’t miss NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks starting at noon ET on February 8.