Kwesi Adofo-Mensah returns to 49ers as a personnel executive

Former Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has found a new job.

49ers General Manager John Lynch said at a Tuesday press conference that Adofo-Mensah is joining the team as a personnel executive. The Vikings fired Adofo-Mensah in January after four seasons with the team.

This is Adofo-Mensah’s second time working for the 49ers. He was their manager of football research and development from 2013-2016 and the director of football research and development from 2017-2019. Adofo-Mensah worked under Lynch in the latter position.

Adofo-Mensah spent two years as the Browns’ vice president of football operations before landing the GM job in Minnesota.