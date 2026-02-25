 Skip navigation
Roseman sees Brown in Eagles’ future plans
nbc_pft_brandon_260224.jpg
Beane addresses promotion after McDermott’s firing
nbc_pft_nick_260224.jpg
Sirianni: Eagles left ‘wanting more’ after 2025

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Report: Brandon Aubrey is seeking $10 million per season

  
Published February 24, 2026 09:47 PM

The Cowboys are willing to make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Aubrey, though, is seeking even more.

The team offered Aubrey a long-term deal with an average salary of close to $7.5 million, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports, but Aubrey wants nearly $10 million a season. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker currently has the highest annual average of any kicker at $6.4 million.

The Cowboys and agent Todd France, who is also Dak Prescott’s agent, began talking about a deal for Aubrey before the start of the 2025 season. The sides, though, now are in a stalemate.

“We’ve been in talks with Aubrey for even before the season started,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday. “It’s been a journey but we hadn’t been able to get to a point where we can all agree so hadn’t got it done, love to get it done.”

Aubrey, a restricted free agent, will now face public pressure after the team’s leak of the numbers. Whether it spurs Aubrey to take the offer remains to be seen, but regardless, he likely stays with the Cowboys for 2026.

The Cowboys are likely to place a second-round tender on Aubrey for $5.8 million for 2026 if they can’t reach agreement on a long-term deal, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Aubrey, 30, has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons and has an NFL-record six field goals from 60 yards or longer. He has a career-long of 65 yards.