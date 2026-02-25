Report: Brandon Aubrey is seeking $10 million per season

The Cowboys are willing to make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Aubrey, though, is seeking even more.

The team offered Aubrey a long-term deal with an average salary of close to $7.5 million, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports, but Aubrey wants nearly $10 million a season. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker currently has the highest annual average of any kicker at $6.4 million.

The Cowboys and agent Todd France, who is also Dak Prescott’s agent, began talking about a deal for Aubrey before the start of the 2025 season. The sides, though, now are in a stalemate.

“We’ve been in talks with Aubrey for even before the season started,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday. “It’s been a journey but we hadn’t been able to get to a point where we can all agree so hadn’t got it done, love to get it done.”

Aubrey, a restricted free agent, will now face public pressure after the team’s leak of the numbers. Whether it spurs Aubrey to take the offer remains to be seen, but regardless, he likely stays with the Cowboys for 2026.

The Cowboys are likely to place a second-round tender on Aubrey for $5.8 million for 2026 if they can’t reach agreement on a long-term deal, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Aubrey, 30, has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons and has an NFL-record six field goals from 60 yards or longer. He has a career-long of 65 yards.