How to watch No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 13 Ohio State: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

In a rivarly matchup of ranked Big Ten women’s basketball teams, eighth-ranked Michigan will be on the road Wednesday to face 13th-ranked Ohio State on Peacock.

This is the first of two top 25 opponents to close the season for Michigan, which will face 14th-ranked Maryland at home Saturday. The Wolverines are tied for second in the Big Ten standings with Iowa, four games behind UCLA.

Ohio State will close the season with Michigan and on the road Sunday against 15th-ranked Michigan State.

The Buckeyes are 61-17 in the all-time series against the Wolverines, including a 32-6 edge in Columbus.

More information below on No. 8 Michigan and No. 13 Ohio State and how to watch the game.

How to watch No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 13 Ohio State:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Wednesday, Feb. 25 Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTube TV : NBCSN Extra

: NBCSN Extra Live Stream: Peacock

No. 8 Michigan:

The Wolverines are coming off a 62-44 road loss Sunday to No. 13 Iowa, marking their lowest points total this season. They also had season lows in field goal shooting (30.5%), free throw attempts (three) and turnovers (24) but still trailed by only seven entering the fourth quarter.

Michigan ranks seventh nationally in scoring (85 points per game, second in the Big Ten) and is in the top 20 of field goal percentage and forced turnovers. Sophomore guard Olivia Olson (18.9 points per game) leads the way with Syla Swords (14.2 ppg) and Mila Holloway (12.8 ppg) also as major contributors.

Kim Barnes Arico is in her 14th season at Michigan as the program’s winningest head coach and recently earned her 300th victory.

No. 13 Ohio State:

The Buckeyes won 88-83 at home Sunday over USC, making 28 trips to the free throw line and forcing 25 turnovers.

Star point guard Jaloni Cambridge had 33 points against USC and averages 23.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Her older sister, Kennedy, has 25 steals in the past six games and a school-record 112 and counting this season. Senior guard Chance Gray (14.3 points per game) provides solid 3-point shooting.

Head coach Kevin McGuff is in his 13th season at Ohio State and is headed for his ninth NCAA Tournament berth with the team.

