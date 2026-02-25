 Skip navigation
Beane addresses promotion after McDermott's firing
Sirianni: Eagles left 'wanting more' after 2025
Roseman sees Brown in Eagles' future plans

Indiana House advances Bears stadium bill by 95-4 vote

  
Published February 24, 2026 10:14 PM

The Bears are moving closer to a move to Indiana.

Via NBC 5 in Chicago, the Indiana House of Representatives based a bill that would devote up to $1 billion in public funding for a stadium in Indiana by the overwhelming vote of 95-4.

That doesn’t mean Illinois is giving up on keeping the Bears.

“I’m very interested to see how the people of Indiana and the voters of Indiana feel about the massive increases in taxes that are being proposed, about paying for a stadium in Indiana for the Chicago Bears,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

Pritzker added that the negotiations with Illinois are ongoing.

“I believe the Bears should be based in Illinois, and I’m going to do everything I can without harming the taxpayers of Illinois in the process of trying to keep them in the state,” Pritzker said.

The end result is that the Bears remain in good position, with two states vying to host the team. One of them will end up building a new Bears stadium, sooner or later.