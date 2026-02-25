 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

newpftthumbnailnew.png
Roseman sees Brown in Eagles’ future plans
nbc_pft_brandon_260224.jpg
Beane addresses promotion after McDermott’s firing
nbc_pft_nick_260224.jpg
Sirianni: Eagles left ‘wanting more’ after 2025

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

newpftthumbnailnew.png
Roseman sees Brown in Eagles’ future plans
nbc_pft_brandon_260224.jpg
Beane addresses promotion after McDermott’s firing
nbc_pft_nick_260224.jpg
Sirianni: Eagles left ‘wanting more’ after 2025

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sean Payton: Last year’s tush push opposition wasn’t about health and safety

  
Published February 24, 2026 09:26 PM

Broncos coach Sean Payton is back on the Competition Committee. And he’s not afraid to share his opinions about league rules.

During his Tuesday press conference at the Scouting Combine, Payton was asked about last year’s opposition to the tush push, which came within two votes of ending it.

“I don’t think the push sneak — I think if that ever goes away, it’s not a health and safety thing,” Payton told reporters. “We discussed that last year for two hours and we just adopted a thousand more kick returns. Which play do you think is more of a health risk? A thousand more kick returns. So I think if we choose to ever move on from that, it won’t be because of health and safety. It will just be like, ‘We don’t like it.’ Which is OK.”

Why was returning to the rule-recommending body OK with Payton?

“I like the pain,” Payton said with a laugh.I like our league. I like talking about stuff like that. Like when I bring up that, we literally spent two hours on the health and safety of a quarterback sneak. . . . Literally a half an hour prior, we passed a rule that allowed for over a thousand more kick [returns]. So every once in a while your B.S. meter goes up. I’m passionate about the game and being involved in it.”

He’s referring to last year’s decision to move the touchback point for a kickoff from the 30 to the 35, which resulted in a significant increase in kickoff returns.

And he’s right about the tush push. The opposition came from, we believe, the reaction by someone in the league office to the scene that played out in the 2024 NFC Championship, when Washington jumped offside multiple times as the Eagles tried to use the formation to score a touchdown. It happened so many times that referee Shawn Hochuli eventually warned the Commanders that, if it happened again, the Eagles would be awarded a touchdown under the never-before-used “palpably unfair act” rule.