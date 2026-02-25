 Skip navigation
Eagles are betting favorites to keep A.J. Brown

  
Published February 24, 2026 09:46 PM

One of the hot topics on Tuesday at the Scouting Combine was the future of Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. And while the Eagles are saying all the right things regarding Brown’s future in Philly, odds as to his next team have emerged.

At DraftKings, the current favorites are the Eagles, at -130.

Next on the list is the Patriots, at +275. The Chargers land at +750, with the Bills at +900.

A return to the Titans is a +1000 bet. The Raiders are +1400, with the 49ers, Dolphins, and Ravens at +1600.

Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman made it clear that they’ll listen to any team that makes any offers about Brown or any other player. The question is whether another team will make the Eagles an offer they won’t refuse.