Marquette vs. Georgetown predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 24

It’s a Big East clash tonight in our nation’s capital tonight when Georgetown (13-14, 5-11) and Marquette (9-18, 4-12) take the court. Without question, each school has endured a difficult and disappointing season. With a win, though, the Hoyas climb into the top half of the conference and the Golden Eagles no longer sit alone at the bottom of the Big East.

Picked to finish sixth in the Big East in the preseason poll, Georgetown got out to a hot start and won its first five, including a Quad 2 home win over Clemson. Starting on Thanksgiving, however, Georgetown has won just eight times including their last four. The result? Georgetown sits tied for eighth in the conference. A loss tonight drops them percentage points from dead last. Short of winning the Big East Tournament, the Hoyas will miss their fifth straight NCAA tournament and third under head coach Ed Cooley.

Shaka Smart has never missed the NCAA Tournament during his time at Marquette. However, that will change this season unless the Golden Eagles win the conference tournament. After starting Big East play 1-7, Marquette won three of their next five but lost their last three to fall into the conference cellar. Smart knew he was taking the court this season with a young team, but the growing pains have been greater than anticipated. No question the coach and school’s reluctance to embrace the transfer portal will be revisited this offseason

Marquette lost at home to St. John’s, 76-70, in their last game. After trailing 44-35 at the half, the Golden Eagles opened the second half with a 14-2 run. The Red Storm countered with a 9-0 run of their own and held the lead for the remainder of the game, despite Marquette cutting the margin to 2 with 20 seconds left. Nigel James Jr. led Marquette with 25 points (18 in the second half), reaching double figures for the fifteenth time in Big East play. The Golden Eagles held St. John’s to 32% from beyond the arc and forced 12 turnovers but shot just 29% themselves from deep.

Georgetown lost over the weekend at Seton Hall, 51-47. Despite leading 27-20 at the half, the Hoyas could not generate enough offense to hold off the Pirates, who took the lead for good with less than five minutes remaining. The Hoyas were 13-23 from the free throw line (56.5%) and shot just 15-55 from the field (27.3%) in the loss. They were especially poor in the second half, going 7-29 (24%) from the floor and 4-10 (40%) from the charity stripe. Georgetown couldn’t escape with a win despite holding Seton Hall to 20 first-half points and without a three-pointer for the entire game (0-18). KJ Lewis led Georgetown with 10 points.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Marquette at Georgetown

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena City: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: Marquette at Georgetown

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Marquette Golden Eagles (+145), Georgetown Hoyas (-175)

Marquette Golden Eagles (+145), Georgetown Hoyas (-175) Spread: Georgetown -3.5

Georgetown -3.5 Total: 150.5 points

This game opened Georgetown -4.5 with the Total set at 148.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Marquette at Georgetown

Marquette Golden Eagles

G Adrien Stevens

G Nigel James Jr.

G Chase Ross

F Royce Parham

F Ben Gold

Georgetown Hoyas

G Malik Mack

G KJ Lewis

G Kayvaun Mulready

F Caleb Williams

C Vince Iwuchukwu

Injury Report: Marquette at Georgetown

Marquette Golden Eagles

Joshua Clark (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Sean Jones (foot) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Nash Walker (redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Ian Miletic (redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Sheek Pearson (redshirt) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Georgetown Hoyas

Gabriel Landeira (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game DeShawn Harris-Smith (personal) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Marquette at Georgetown

Georgetown is 9-6 at home this season

Marquette is 0-10 on the road this season

Marquette is 10-17 ATS overall this season / 3-7 ATS on the road

Georgetown is 11-16 ATS overall this season / 4-11 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 15 of Georgetown’s 27 games this season (15-12)

The OVER has cashed in 14 of Marquette’s 27 games this season (14-13)

Georgetown’s win over Marquette in December snapped an 8-game losing streak against the Golden Eagles

The UNDER has cashed the last 5 times these schools have met

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports): Marquette +3.5

“I think the spread is a bit of an overreaction. Since February 1st, Marquette is the higher-rated team and is ranked inside the top 100 offensively and defensively. Both squads enter riding losing streaks, but Marquette is in better shape to get a win tonight. Know they haven’t been swept by Georgetown since 2015! I will take the Golden Eagles getting 3.5 points in what should be a close game tonight.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Marquette and Georgetown:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Marquette +3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Marquette +3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 150.5.

